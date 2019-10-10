Flyers' Gritty trolls Devils' P.K. Subban with Lindsey Vonn sign

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is one of the most bizarre mascots that the sports world has ever seen. Now the creature that emerged from his secret hiding place under Wells Fargo Arena is taking trolling to a whole new level.

Prior to Wednesday's game between the Flyers and New Jersey Devils, Gritty stood behind the glass near Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and held a sign that said "Lindsey could do better." Take a look:

Of course, the sign is referring to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who is engaged to Subban. Despite the betrothal between the two sports stars, Gritty is shooting his shot with the three-time Winter Olympic medalist.

Subban appeared to be focused on the game because he didn't pay any attention to Gritty's sign.

The Devils star had an evening to forget as the Flyers came away with a 4-0 win (box score). Flyers goalie Carter Hart registered his first career shutout and recorded 25 saves.

The Flyers received goals from Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny, and Ivan Provorov.

The team also honored former Flyer Wayne Simmonds with a tribute video during the game. Simmonds spent eight seasons of his NHL career with the Flyers before being traded to the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline and ultimately signing with the Devils in the offseason.