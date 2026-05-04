The third-seeded Philadelphia Flyers will look to even their best-of-seven series at 1-1 when they meet the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes in a 2026 NHL playoff second round Game 2 matchup on Monday night. Carolina opened the series with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. The Flyers (43-27-12), who finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points, are 25-15-4 on the road this season, including the playoffs. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), who won the Metropolitan Division with 113 points, are 31-10-2 on their home ice.

Face-off from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are the -267 favorites (risk $267 to win $100) in the latest Flyers vs. Hurricanes odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Flyers vs. Hurricanes picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Flyers vs. Hurricanes from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Flyers vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Hurricanes vs. Flyers:

Flyers vs. Hurricanes money line: Hurricanes -267, Flyers +215 Flyers vs. Hurricanes over/under: 5.5 goals Flyers vs. Hurricanes puck line: Hurricanes -1.5 (+107) Flyers vs. Hurricanes picks: See picks at SportsLine Flyers vs. Hurricanes streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Flyers vs. Hurricanes predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Flyers vs. Hurricanes, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over cleared in 23 of 44 Philadelphia games where the line was at 5.5. The Over also cleared in 45 of Carolina's last 87 games with two pushes. The Hurricanes finished the regular season second in the NHL in goals per game at 3.55. The Flyers, meanwhile, were 21st in offense, scoring 2.93 goals per game.

The SportsLine model is projecting Philadelphia's Travis Konecny to score .38 goals and .57 assists, while goaltender Dan Vladar will make 25.2 saves and allow 2.95 goals. Carolina's Seth Jarvis is projected to score 0.42 goals and 0.45 assists. Goalie Frederik Andersen will make 18.9 saves and allow 2.77 goals. It also projects 6.0 combined goals between the teams, making the Over the play. See the model's Flyers vs. Hurricanes predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Flyers vs. Hurricanes picks

After simulating each shift of Flyers vs. Hurricanes 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Hurricanes vs. Flyers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Flyers vs. Hurricanes spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.