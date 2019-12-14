Flyers' Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with rare bone cancer Ewing's sarcoma, expected to miss remainder of season

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Oskar Lindblom, 23, is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. The team released the following statement on Friday:

"The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available. Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health."

Ewing's sarcoma is more common in children and young adults and grows in and around the soft tissues of the bone.

According to USA Today, the diagnosis was made by specialists at the University of Pennsylvania. The school's Abramson Cancer Center describes the cancer as, "a type of tumor that forms from a neuroendocrine cell in bone or soft tissue. It may be found in the bones of the legs, arms, chest, pelvis, spine, or skull. Ewing tumors often occur in teenagers and young adults, under the age of 25."

The 23-year-old missed the team's most recent game with what was described as an "upper-body injury."

The Sweden native is tied with Travis Konecny for the team's lead in goals with 11, and has seven assists to go along with it in the 30 games he has played so far this year.

Last season, Lindbloom posted 17 goals and 16 assists, in his first full season in the NHL.