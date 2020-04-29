Flyers' Oskar Lindblom nearing end of his cancer treatments
It's not clear if Lindblom will be able to play next season
Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom is will reportedly undergo his final treatments for the rare bone cancer he was diagnosed with late last year. The news comes from Philadelphia's assistant general manager Brett Flahr, who spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer about the 23-year-old.
"Oskar's going through his last treatments coming up here, but everything I've been told from Jimmy [McCrossin, the team's trainer] has been very positive," Flahr told the Inquirer Monday. "He feels great, considering the condition he's in. He's such a great kid and he's determined. His focus is to play as soon as possible."
Lindblom was tied as the team's top goal scorer when doctors discovered he had Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer typically found in children and young adults that grows in and around the soft tissues of the bone. The diagnosis was made at the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center, and Lindblom was ruled out for the remainder of the NHL season before it was suspended in March.
While it's not clear whether the Swedish international will be able to play hockey next season, Flahr told the Inquirer that Lindblom's doctors said; "it couldn't have gone any better for him."
