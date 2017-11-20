Flyers, Penguins to square off at Eagles' stadium for 2019 NHL Stadium Series

The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins will resume the Battle for Pennsylvania in the 2019 NHL Stadium Series, the league announced this week, pitting the intrastate rivals against each other at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

The annual outdoor game will be played on Feb. 23, 2019, following this year's edition, which will be hosted at the Naval Academy in Annapolis in March. It will come two years after the Penguins hosted the two teams' last Stadium Series appearance, a 4-2 decision by the defending Stanley Cup champions at the Pittsburgh Steelers' Heinz Field.

More from the NHL:

The game will be broadcast live on NBC in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Additional details on the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ including ticket information, special events and further television broadcasting information will be released at a later date. NHL Social™ will have exclusive coverage on all social platforms, and those looking to join the conversation can use the official hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

Stay tuned for more on whether the Penguins will be backing up a three-peat or whether the Flyers will look anything like they currently do once the 2019 Stadium Series actually arrives.