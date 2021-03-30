The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers on Tuesday. If Gostisbehere doesn't get claimed by another team by Wednesday at noon ET, the veteran defenseman will either rejoin the Flyers or report to the team's AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Gostisbehere is having a decent season. He's accumulated five goals and six assists so far and has logged the third-most minutes per game on the team. Most recently, Gostisbehere logged 19:35 of ice time and registered two shots in the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. On Saturday, he registered a pair of assists in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Gostisbehere did have some strong comments following the team's 8-3 loss at the hands of the Rangers earlier in March.

"It's just unacceptable. It's just straight not good enough right now," Gostisbehere said. "We've got to be better as a team."

It's quite possible that the Flyers front office is placing Gostisbehere on waivers in an effort to clear some cap space. It certainly would make sense, considering that the NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching on April 12.

Gostisbehere currently has two more years left on his contract and comes with a cap hit of $4.5 million.

The Flyers drafted Gostisbehere in the third round of the draft back in 2012. During the 2017-18 season, he registered a career-best 65 points (13 goals & 52 assists), but has only registered at least 40 points in two of his five seasons with the team. He registered just 12 points in 42 regular season games last year prior to the stoppage that was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Flyers have struggled mightily as of late. Prior to the team's active two-game winning streak, Philadelphia had won just three of its past 11 contests. They sit at 17-13-4 -- 12 points behind the East Division-leading Washington Capitals.