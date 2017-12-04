Flyers prospect report: Carter Hart is just a human fireball at this point

Morgan Frost and Matthew Strome also vying for top honors this week.

Phantoms update: We’re going to need more D-men

11/29 - 3-0 LOSS

12/1 - 7-2 WIN

12/2 - 4-3 OT LOSS

Samuel Morin (D): 1 GP, 1 shot

2013 1st Round Pick, 11th overall

Morin joins Phil Myers up in the press box with an injury of his own. He missed both games this weekend with an apparent leg injury.

Mark Friedman (D): 3 GP, 1 assist, 4 shots, 2 PIM

2014 3rd Round Pick, 86th overall

Despite 40 shots in 22 games this season, Friedman is still trying to find the back of the net.

Danick Martel (LW): 3 GP, 1 assist, 6 shots

Undrafted Free Agent

Danick Martel is back, for ... reasons (they being the coach preferring folks like Dale Weise and Jori Lehtera in the lineup instead). Martel didn’t look out of place in the NHL in my opinion and will hopefully get his shot again soon. In 20 AHL games this season he has 20 points (14 G, 6 A).

Mike Vecchione (C): 3 GP, 2 assists, 2 shots

Undrafted Free Agent

Vecchione ended his 4-game point-less streak on Friday. The first year pro has 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in 23 games.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (RW): 3 GP, 1 goal, 1 assist, 7 shots

2014 2nd Round Pick, 48th overall

NAK has 2 goals in his past 4 games and 6 overall on the season. He had just 9 goals in 71 games last season.

Oskar Lindblom (LW): 3 GP, 1 assist, 2 shots

2014 5th Round Pick, 138th overall

The rookie was quiet this week, settling in at 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in 23 games.

Mikhail Vorobyev (C): 3 GP, 3 shots

2015 4th Round Pick, 104th overall

The other rookie is even quieter, staying put at 9 points (2 G, 7 A) in 23 contests.

Alex Lyon (G): 2 GP, 5 GA, 42 saves

Undrafted Free Agent

While he did pick up the win on Friday, it was another week to forget for Lyon. He has a .894 SV% in 16 games.

Notable Canadian junior performers this week:

Connor Bunnaman (C/LW), Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

2016 4th Round Pick, 109th overall

11/29 - 1 assist, 4 shots, 2 PIM, 4 for 13 FOW

12/1 - 2 shots, 6 for 6 FOW

12/3 - 2 shots, 7 for 12 FOW

Bunnaman now matches his longest goal-less drought of the season with 6 games. However, he does have 5 assists over that same span. With 25 points (14 G, 11 A) in 27 games, he is Kitchener’s 3rd leading scorer.

Anthony Salinitri (LW/C), Sarnia Sting (OHL)

2016 6th Round Pick, 172nd overall

12/1 - 2 shots, 2 PIM, 0 for 1 FOW

12/2 - 1 goal, 2 shots, 3 for 4 FOW

12/3 - 1 goal, 4 shots, 3 for 3 FOW

Salinitri breaks out of his own 5-game goal-scoring drought. The 4th year junior player has 25 points (12 G, 13 A) in 29 games on a loaded Sarnia team.

Morgan Frost (C), Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

2017 1st Round Pick, 27th overall

11/30 - 1 goal, 3 assists, 5 shots, 12 for 24 FOW

12/1 - DNP

12/3 - 2 assists, 1 shot, 5 for 14 FOW

Yo, Morgan Frost. Check out this back-handed goal for his 13th goal of the season. His 42 points (13 G, 29 A) are 4th best in the OHL. Frost is 2 points away from 2nd-best, and is 12 off the league-lead. He sat out on Friday along with other players for violating team rules.

Isaac Ratcliffe (LW), Guelph Storm (OHL)

2017 2nd Round Pick, 35th overall

12/1 - 2 shots, 2 PIM

12/2 - 1 goal, 8 shots, 2 for 3 FOW

His 13th goal of the season also leads the team. His 22 points overall are 3rd on an average Guelph team (who has trouble scoring at times).

Maksim Sushko (RW), Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

2017 4th Round Pick, 107th overall

11/29 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 shot, 2 PIM

12/1 - 2 goals, 7 shots, 0 for 2 FOW

12/2 - 1 shot, 2 PIM

As the weeks go by, I keep convincing myself more and more that Sushko might be the Flyers‘ best wing prospect in juniors. The 2nd year player has 23 points (14 G, 9 A) in 25 games.

Matthew Strome (LW), Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

2017 4th Round Pick, 106th overall

11/30 - 2 assists, 4 shots

12/1 - 4 shots, 2 PIM

12/3 - 1 goal, 2 assists, 2 shots, 0 for 2 FOW

I know this was mentioned last week, but I’ll say it again ... Strome’s season and recent stretch have been overshadowed by #FrostTalk. In his last 13 games he has 9 goals and 13 assists. He has 29 points in 26 games overall. You can see one of his helpers here.

Carsen Twarynski (LW), Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

2016 3rd Round Pick, 82nd overall

11/29 - 3 goals, 8 shots, 2 PIM, 3 for 8 FOW

12/1 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots, 2 PIM, 0 for 8 FOW

12/2 - 1 shot, 2 for 5 FOW

You keep doing you, Carsen. That’s his second hat-trick of the season and 5th multi-goal game. Twarynski has compiled 32 points (19 G, 13 A) in 25 GP. Goals are fun.

Carter Hart (G), Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2016 2nd Round Pick, 48th overall

12/1 - 1 GA, 32 saves

12/2 - 0 GA, 30 saves

He is literally better than every other WHL goalie right now. He doesn’t turn 20 until next August, where he will presumably be slotted into the starting goalie role for the Phantoms in 2018-19. Count on it.

Pascal Laberge (C), Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

2016 2nd Round Pick, 36th overall

11/28 - DNP

11/29 - 2 shots, 1 for 6 FOW

12/3 - 1 assist, 4 shots, 2 PIM, 3 for 5 FOW

Laberge served a 1-game suspension on Tuesday, but returned to action for the rest of the week’s games. His disappointing season continues with just 15 points in 26 games.

German Rubtsov (C), Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

2016 1st Round Pick, 22nd overall

11/28 - 2 shots

12/1 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 5 for 8 FOW

12/3 - 2 assists, 2 shots, 1 for 8 FOW

Rubtsov has really adjusted to the North American game rather quickly. Dating back to his brief debut last season, Rubtsov has 44 points (15 G, 29 A) in 37 games as an 18/19 year old who has mostly played Russian juniors with limited KHL time.

Notable European performers this week

Linus Högberg (D), Växjö Lakers HC (SHL)

2016 5th Round Pick, 139th overall

11/28 - 1 shot, 15:40 TOI

11/30 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 14:42 TOI

12/2 - 2 shots, 20:16 TOI

It’s happening! Högberg seeing increasing usage in games and all his hard work paying off. His goal last week was his first SHL goal of his career. He has 4 points in 23 games this season.

David Bernhardt (D), Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

2016 7th Round Pick, 199th overall

11/30 - 15:32 TOI

12/2 - 1 goal, 2 shots, 15:43

Something in the water in Sweden this weekend, as Bernhardt also picks up a goal, his first of the season. He had just 2 goals in 27 games last year, his first season in the SHL.

David Kaše (C/W), Mora IK (SHL)

2015 5th Round Pick, 128th overall

11/30 - 2 shots, 13:15 TOI

12/2 - DNP

Kase returned to the lineup briefly this week after missing games last week with an injury, only to miss one again this week.

Olle Lycksell (RW/C), Linköping HC (SHL) / Linköping J20 (SuperElit)

2017 6th Round Pick, 168th overall

11/30 - 4 shots, 9:25 TOI

12/2 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 shots

Lycksell was sadly sent back to juniors this weekend, but not before getting one final game (11/30). I think this short stint has proven that the kid can hang with the big boys in the SHL. With his J20 team, Lycksell is now up to 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in 20 games.

Felix Sandström (G), Brynäs IF (SHL)

2015 3rd Round Pick, 70th overall

Unfortunately, he remains out with a hernia injury. No news on when he might return.

Ivan Fedotov (G), Toros Neftekamsk (VHL)

2015 7th Round Pick, 188th overall

11/28 - 2 GA, 16 saves

11/30 - DNP

Still nothing to see here. Fedotov has a .894 SV% in 14 games.

Kirill Ustimenko (G), MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

2017 3rd Round Pick, 80th overall

12/2 - 3 GA, 31 saves

12/3 - 1 GA, 26 saves

I’ll let Alex’s tweet here sum up how Ustimenko has done this season.

Notable NCAA and USHL performers this week:

Wade Allison (RW), Western Michigan University

2016 2nd Round Pick, 52nd overall

12/1 - 1 goal, 2 shots, 2 PIM

12/2 - 2 shots, 2 PIM

Another weekend and another goal for Allison. He is at 20 points (11 G, 9 A) in 17 games this season. He had 29 points in 36 games last season. Allison is one of the few pure goal-scorers that the Flyers have in the system. He needs to keep this up.

Tanner Laczynski (RW/C), Ohio State University

2016 6th Round Pick, 169th overall

12/1 - 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 shots

12/2 - 5 shots

20 points (6 G, 14 A) in 16 games for the sophomore, who appears poised to jump to the next level.

Cooper Marody (C), University of Michigan

2015 6th Round Pick, 158th overall

While not an official game, U of Michigan played the US National 18 Under team in an exhibition match-up on Saturday. Marody contributed 3 assists in the 7-3 victory.

Brendan Warren (LW), University of Michigan

2015 3rd Round Pick, 81st overall

Warren contributed no points in the aforementioned 7-3 victory.

David Drake (D), University of Connecticut

2013 7th Round Pick, 192nd overall

11/28 - 1 shot

12/1 - 2 shots

Just two assists in 19 games for Drake this season.

Wyatt Kalynuk (D), University of Wisconsin

2017 7th Round Pick, 196th overall

12/1 - 2 assists, 2 shots, 2 PIM

12/2 - 2 shots

13 points (1 G, 12 A) in 19 games for freshman Kalynuk.

Terrance Amorosa (D), Clarkson University

2013 5th Round Pick, 132nd overall

12/2 - 3 shots, 4 PIM

A no-point game for Amorosa, who has had only 7 of those in 17 games this season. The senior has 14 points (4 G, 10 A) overall.

Noah Cates (LW), Omaha Lancers (USHL)

2017 5th Round Pick, 137th overall

12/1 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots

12/2 - 2 assists, 1 shot

Sometimes the points can pile up fast. Cates has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 games. He had just 3 points in his first 13 games.

Matej Tomek (G), Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

2015 3rd Round Pick, 90th overall

12/2 - 3 GA, 25 saves

Tomek loses Saturday’s game in OT. He has a .895 SV% in 9 games this season, but has played better than that of late.