Flyers prospect report: Mike Vecchione and Carter Hart are bringing the noise

Cooper Marody and Wade Allison also vying for attention

Phantoms update: Vecchione comes knockin’

11/15 - 6-2 LOSS

11/17 - 5-2 WIN

Philippe Myers (D): 2 GP, 1 assist, 3 shots, 4 PIM

Undrafted Free Agent

He’s back! This was Myers’ first game since November 3, and he improved his season total to 6 points (2 G, 4 A) in 11 games. The expectations remain very high for the promising defenseman (when he is on the ice).

Samuel Morin (D): 2 GP, 1 assist, 2 shots, 5 PIM

2013 1st Round Pick, 11th overall

Morin’s also back! He has been out even longer, with 10/28 being his last game action. He has 5 points (1 G, 4 A) in 10 games this season. With the Radko Gudas 10-game suspension, could there be a chance for Morin to get some NHL action?

Mark Friedman (D): 2 GP, 1 assist, 2 shots, 2 PIM

2014 3rd Round Pick, 86th overall

His assist on Friday was his first point since 10/21. Friedman has struggled a bit offensively this season, scrounging together 3 assists in 16 games.

Mike Vecchione (C): 2 GP, 4 goals, 1 assist, 9 shots

Undrafted Free Agent

It’s hard not to see a weekend like this from Vecchione and not get frustrated seeing the likes of Lehtera and Filppula struggling in the Flyers lineup. In his rookie season with the Phantoms, Vex has 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in 17 games. Here is a goal, here is a goal, here is a goal and here is a goal.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (RW): 2 GP, 1 assist, 3 shots, 2 PIM

2014 2nd Round Pick, 48th overall

Once again another quiet week for NAK. The 2nd year Phantom has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in 17 games.

Danick Martel (RW): 2 GP, 11 shots, 2 PIM

Undrafted Free Agent

Yowza. Martel puts up 10 shots on goal in Wednesday’s game with no results. His 14 goals on the season still lead the AHL by a comfortable 3-goal margin.

Oskar Lindblom (LW): 2 GP, 4 shots

2014 5th Round Pick, 138th overall

The Lindblom/Vorobyev combo didn’t connect this week, but both seem to be developing a strong chemistry as the season goes on. Lindblom sits at 9 points (3 G, 6 A) in 17 GP.

Mikhail Vorobyev (C): 2 GP, 1 goal, 5 shots

2015 4th Round Pick, 104th overall

His goal on Friday was a power play tally, giving him 2 goals on the season.

Alex Lyon (G): 3 GA, 9 saves

Undrafted Free Agent

You read that right. Lyon was yanked early again on Wednesday after another poor showing. Things are not looking good for 2nd year pro.

Notable Canadian junior performers this week:

Connor Bunnaman (C/LW), Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

2016 4th Round Pick, 109th overall

11/14 - 2 shots, 6 for 15 FOW

11/17 - 1 goal, 4 shots, 5 for 11 FOW

11/18 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots, 6 for 12 FOW

11/19 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 shots, 6 for 11 FOW

After some initial worry earlier this season, I think it’s safe to say that the Bun-man is back on track. After going goal-less in his first 6 games, he now has 14 in his last 15, giving him 20 points in 21 games. Here is his short-handed goal from Saturday.

Anthony Salinitri (C/LW), Sarnia Sting (OHL)

2016 6th Round Pick, 172nd overall

11/15 - 1 assist, 2 shots, 2 for 5 FOW

11/17 - 3 goals, 5 shots, 1 for 3 FOW

11/19 - 4 shots, 2 PIM, 0 for 3 FOW

A hat-trick for Salinitri, his first this season after getting two last year. The 4th year OHLer has 23 points (10 G, 13 A) in 23 games and yet is only 4th in scoring on Sarnia. You can check out all three of his goals here.

Morgan Frost (C), Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

2017 1st Round Pick, 27th overall

11/16 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 2 PIM, 17 for 23 FOW

11/17 - 4 shots, 11 for 18 FOW

Frost has yet to go cold this season, racking up 28 points (11 G, 17 A) in 22 games for the Greyhounds. He is second on the team in points and first in assists. Frost looks really, really good.

Isaac Ratcliffe (LW), Guelph Storm (OHL)

2017 2nd Round Pick, 35th overall

11/16 - 1 shot, 0 for 1 FOW

11/17 - 1 goal, 5 shots, 4 PIM

11/19 - 1 goal, 7 shots, 0 for 1 FOW

You see, the key to scoring goals is to take as many shots as you can on goal. Ratcliffe has that down, putting 89 shots on net in 21 games this season. That has also helped him accumulate 10 goals (and 6 assists) on the season. Look at this stupid good move for a short-handed goal.

Maksim Sushko (RW), Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

2017 4th Round Pick, 107th overall

11/16 - 1 assist, 1 shot, 2 PIM, 0 for 2 FOW

11/18 - 1 goal, 2 shots, 6 PIM, 1 for 1 FOW

11/19 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots

There might not be a more pleasant surprise from the 2017 draft than Sushko right now. The 2nd year junior player has 19 points (11 G, 8 A) in 19 games this season. The Flyers might have really lucked out on this pick. He can snipe and pass.

Matthew Strome (LW), Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

2017 4th Round Pick, 106th overall

11/15 - 1 assist, 3 shots, 2 PIM, 0 for 2 FOW

11/17 - 1 goal, 7 shots

11/18 - 2 goals, 4 shots

Sometimes when you ask a prospect to keep doing ‘the thing’, they listen! Strome has been straight fire this past couple weeks, scoring 6 goals in his last 5 games. He has 20 points (11 G, 9 A) in 20 GP.

Carsen Twarynski (LW), Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

2016 3rd Round Pick, 82nd overall

11/14 - 2 goals, 1 assist, 5 shots, 2 PIM, 1 for 4, FOW

11/17 - 1 assist, 1 shot, 4 for 6 FOW

11/18 - 5 shots, 2 for 5 FOW

The good times keep rolling for Twarynski as he adds to his season total. The 4th year WHLer has 22 points (12 G, 10 A) in 19 GP. Here is one of his goals from Tuesday.

Carter Hart (G), Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2016 2nd Round Pick, 48th overall

11/15 - 0 GA, 25 saves

11/17 - 2 GA, 31 saves

11/18 - DNP

11/19 - 2 GA, 48 saves

Carter Hart is just the gift that keeps on giving. Since coming back from being out with mono, he’s posted two shutouts in his last 5 games. Overall this season he holds a .944 SV% and 1.84 GAA in 9 games. Both of those marks are best in the WHL among goalies with more than 3 games played.

Pascal Laberge (C), Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

2016 2nd Round Pick, 36th overall

11/17 - 2 shots, 0 for 2 FOW

11/19 - 0 shots, 4 for 7 FOW

Our thoughts and prayers are with Laberge’s future career.

German Rubtsov (C), Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

2016 1st Round Pick, 22nd overall

11/18 - 2 shots, 4 for 10 FOW

11/19 - DNP

Rubtsov was a late-scratch for the game on Sunday. Look for an update next week to see if there is any major cause for concern.

Notable European performers this week

Linus Högberg (D), Växjö Lakers HC (SHL)

2016 5th Round Pick, 139th overall

11/14 - 1 assist, 2 shots, 17:29 TOI

11/16 - 15:37 TOI

11/18 - 2 shots, 13:56 TOI

Not a bad week for Högberg who is seeing more and more ice-time as the season has gone along. That’s 3 assists in 17 games this season so far.

David Bernhardt (D), Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

2016 7th Round Pick, 199th overall

11/14 - 1 shot, 16:42 TOI

11/16 - 3 shots, 19:34 TOI

11/18 - 1 shot, 13:58 TOI

As with Högberg, Bernhardt is seeing increasing responsibilities and ice-time. He has 2 assists in 18 games this season.

David Kaše (C/W), Mora IK (SHL)

2015 5th Round Pick, 128th overall

11/14 - 3 assists, 3 shots, 15:38 TOI

11/16 - 1 shot, 17:40 TOI

11/18 - DNP

His solid season continues as his 3-assist game gives him 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in 18 GP.

Olle Lycksell (RW/C), Linköping HC (SHL)

2017 6th Round Pick, 168th overall

11/14 - DNP

11/16 - 05:26 TOI

11/17 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 10:03 TOI

Hey Linköping, give the kid more ice time so he can do more stuff like he did on Friday. This was his first SHL goal.

Felix Sandström (G), Brynäs IF (SHL)

2015 3rd Round Pick, 70th overall

11/14 - DND

11/16 - DND

11/18 - DND

Sandström remains out the lineup with injury. This has not been the season most fans were expecting from him this year.

Ivan Fedotov (G), Toros Neftekamsk (VHL)

2015 7th Round Pick, 188th overall

11/17 - DNP

11/19 - DNP

Things also aren’t looking too good for Fedotov, who has struggled all season and holds a .891 SV% through 12 games.

Kirill Ustimenko (G), MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

2017 3rd Round Pick, 80th overall

11/13 - 1 GA, 13 saves

11/16 - 1 GA, 28 saves

Still happy and good times for Ustimenko who now boasts a .921 SV% in 23 games.

Notable NCAA and USHL performers this week:

Wade Allison (RW), Western Michigan University

2016 2nd Round Pick, 52nd overall

11/17 - 1 assist, 2 shots, 0 for 1 FOW

11/18 - 2 goals, 7 shots

It’s my opinion that Wade Allison is not bad and actually pretty good! His 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in 13 games. That’s 12th in NCAA scoring, for those not keeping track at home.

Tanner Laczynski (RW/C), Ohio State University

2016 6th Round Pick, 169th overall

No games for Laczynski and OSU this weekend.

Cooper Marody (C), University of Michigan

2015 6th Round Pick, 158th overall

11/17 - 2 assists, 3 shots, 15 for 19 FOW

11/18 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots, 2 PIM, 9 for 14 FOW

Marody is on quite the pace in the early going. His 20 points (4 G, 16 A) in 12 games are 4th best in the country right now. Hobey Baker talk shouldn’t be out of the question right now. Check out this laser.

Brendan Warren (LW), University of Michigan

2015 3rd Round Pick, 81st overall

11/17 - 2 shots, 2 PIM

11/18 - 2 shots

He is very much un-like Marody with his 4 points in 12 games.

David Drake (D), University of Connecticut

2013 7th Round Pick, 192nd overall

11/17 - 0 shots, 2 PIM

11/18 - 0 shots

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Wyatt Kalynuk (D), University of Wisconsin

2017 7th Round Pick, 196th overall

11/17 - 1 assist, 5 shots

11/18 - 3 assists, 1 shot

The freshman is absolutely killing it on the stat sheet. He has 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in his first 12 games. You can see his 3 assist game here.

Terrance Amorosa (D), Clarkson University

2013 5th Round Pick, 132nd overall

11/17 - 1 assist, 1 shot

11/18 - 1 goal, 1 shot

As it stands right now, Amorosa is the 2nd highest scoring NCAA defenseman in the country, and is only 3 points from that top spot. He has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in 14 games.

Noah Cates (LW), Omaha Lancers (USHL)

2017 5th Round Pick, 137th overall

11/17 - 3 shots

Still just two points (1 G, 3 A) for Cates this season.

Matej Tomek (G), Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

2015 3rd Round Pick, 90th overall

11/17 - 2 GA, 18 saves

Sadly, this was one of Tomek’s better starts this season. In his 3 starts previous to this he had allowed a combined 12 goals.