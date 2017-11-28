Flyers prospect report: Wade Allison and Cooper Marody battle for NCAA scoring lead

Carter Hart and Morgan Frost are also really good

Phantoms update: Lyon’s season on life-support

11/22 - 4-2 LOSS

11/24 - 6-3 WIN

11/25 - 5-4 OT WIN

Philippe Myers (D): 3 GP, 1 assist, 6 shots, 4 PIM

Undrafted Free Agent

So bad new, folks. Myers left the game on Saturday with another injury, which could have been the result of this play. This isn’t particularly good news for Phil who has struggled to stay in the lineup this season because of injuries.

Mark Friedman (D): 3 GP, 2 assists, 6 shots, 2 PIM

2014 3rd Round Pick, 86th overall

After a long scoring drought, Friedman now has 3 assists in his last 4 games. His 5 points in 19 games have been disappointing, but he also isn’t getting much PP time either.

Mike Vecchione (C): 3 GP, 5 shots, 4 PIM

Undrafted Free Agent

Vecchione went cold this week after a very good 17 games to start the season. He has 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in 20 games.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (RW): 3 GP, 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 shots

2014 2nd Round Pick, 48th overall

NAK gets a goal for the first time since 11/4, improving his season points total to 12 (5 G, 7 A) in 20 games. Aubé-Kubel has been steady this season and a more noticeable contributor compared to last season.

Oskar Lindblom (LW): 3 GP, 1 goal, 2 assists, 5 shots

2014 5th Round Pick, 138th overall

After a slow start to the season, Lindblom has collected 12 points in his last 14 games (after getting 0 in his first 6). The development of Lindblom will be a crucial piece to the Flyers future and you’d like to see this production trending upwards as it has.

Mikhail Vorobyev (C): 3 GP, 1 assist, 7 shots

2015 4th Round Pick, 104th overall

Another helper gives Vorobyev 7 assists to go along with his 2 goals in 20 games this season.

Alex Lyon (G): 2 GP, 7 GA, 69 saves

Undrafted Free Agent

I’m sorry, but this was NOT a nice week for Lyon once again. The 2nd year pro owns a .894 SV%, which is 34th in the AHL among qualified goalies.

Notable Canadian junior performers this week:

Connor Bunnaman (C/LW), Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

2016 4th Round Pick, 109th overall

11/23 - 2 assists, 1 shot, 4 PIM, 6 for 10 FOW

11/24 - 1 assist, 1 shot, 5 for 11 FOW

11/26 - 1 assist, 9 for 15 FOW

While he wasn’t his usual goal-scoring self, Bunnaman certainly found a way to put up the points anyway. That’s 24 points (14 G, 10 A) in 24 games, which is good for 2nd highest on the team and only two behind the team-lead.

Anthony Salinitri (C/LW), Sarnia Sting (OHL)

2016 6th Round Pick, 172nd overall

11/22 - 1 assist, 1 shot, 2 PIM, 1 for 3 FOW

11/24 - 3 shots, 5 PIM, 1 for 2 FOW

11/25 - 1 shot, 0 for 3 FOW

Salinitri loses the point-per-game pace this week and settles at 23 (10 G, 13 A) in 26 GP.

Morgan Frost (C), Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

2017 1st Round Pick, 27th overall

11/22 - 2 assists, 2 shots, 5 for 17 FOW

11/24 - 1 goal, 3 assists, 5 shots, 10 for 15 FOW

11/25 - 2 assists, 1 shot, 2 PIM, 13 for 24 FOW

This kid might not be too bad, huh? He scored one off his skate on Friday and can pull off nifty passes like this as well. Frost has 36 points (12 G, 24 A) in 25 games and is 5th in the OHL in scoring. You can start getting a little excited.

Isaac Ratcliffe (LW), Guelph Storm (OHL)

2017 2nd Round Pick, 35th overall

11/24 - 1 goal, 2 assists, 2 shots

11/25 - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots, 0 for 2 FOW

11/26 - 2 shots, 4 PIM

Ratcliffe snapped his 4-game goal scoring streak on Sunday, but is still showing signs of breaking out of those early season struggles. He has 21 points in 24 games, leading Guelph with 12 goals. Here is his 11th goal from Friday and his 12th on Saturday.

Maksim Sushko (RW), Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

2017 4th Round Pick, 107th overall

11/22 - 1 shot, 4 PIM

11/24 - 1 shot, 3 for 4 FOW

11/25 - 3 shots, 0 for 2 FOW

Sushko with his longest scoring drought of the season with no points in 3 games this past week. He still has an impressive 19 points (11 G, 8 A) in 22 GP.

Matthew Strome (LW), Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

2017 4th Round Pick, 106th overall

11/23 - 1 assist, 1 shot, 1 for 2 FOW

11/24 - 1 shot, 2 PIM, 0 for 1 FOW

11/25 - 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 shots, 5 PIM

If it wasn’t for Morgan Frost, Strome might be getting more attention as the hottest Flyers prospect in the CHL. He pulled of this lacrosse-style goal in Saturday’s game. In his last 10 games he has put together 8 goals and 9 assists. Overall on the season Strome has 24 points in 23 games. He leads Hamilton in goals and is just 1 point off the team-lead in points.

Carsen Twarynski (LW), Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

2016 3rd Round Pick, 82nd overall

11/22 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 2 for 4 FOW

11/24 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 2 PIM, 3 for 7 FOW

11/25 - 1 goal, 2 assists, 2 shots, 2 PIM, 4 for 7 FOW

Hats off to Twarynski for finding his offensive scoring touch in his 4th WHL season. He has 27 points (15 G, 12 A) in 22 games for Kelowna. Check out this back-handed goal.

Carter Hart (G), Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2016 2nd Round Pick, 48th overall

11/22 - 0 GA, 43 saves

11/24 - 1 GA, 34 saves

11/25 - 2 GA, 22 saves

Carter Hart has now mastered juniors at the age of 19. He has a .951 SV% in 12 games this season even after coming back from being out with mono. Hart appears to have the potential to a special player if all breaks right.

Pascal Laberge (C), Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

2016 2nd Round Pick, 36th overall

11/21 - 1 assist, 2 shots, 3 for 4 FOW

11/22 - 1 shot, 2 PIM, 4 for 5 FOW

11/24 - 1 goal, 6 shots, 1 for 3 FOW

11/25 - 1 shot, 5 PIM, 1 for 1 FOW

Friday’s goal was his first since 10/12 (no, not a typo). His points last week were only his 3rd and 4th in his last 15 games.

German Rubtsov (C), Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

2016 1st Round Pick, 22nd overall

11/23 - DND

11/24 - DND

11/26 - 1 assist, 1 for 4 FOW

After missing 3 games with a mysterious injury, Rubtsov returns to the lineup and picks up a point off this pretty play. He has 19 points (5 G, 14 A) in 18 games with A-B and Chicoutimi this season.

Notable European performers this week

Linus Högberg (D), Växjö Lakers HC (SHL)

2016 5th Round Pick, 139th overall

11/21 - 12:37 TOI

11/23 - 1 shot, 2 PIM, 10:43 TOI

11/25 - 2 PIM, 19:26 TOI

Högberg continues to hold his own as a 19 year old in the SHL. He has 3 assists in 20 games this season, but has had TOI spikes in games recently.

David Bernhardt (D), Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

2016 7th Round Pick, 199th overall

11/23 - 2 shots, 10:59 TOI

11/25 - 08:32 TOI

Bernhardt still getting the least amount of minutes among Djurgårdens defenseman this season.

David Kaše (C/W), Mora IK (SHL)

2015 5th Round Pick, 128th overall

Kaše appears to be out with an injury. The first year SHL player has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in 18 games.

Olle Lycksell (RW/C), Linköping HC (SHL)

2017 6th Round Pick, 168th overall

11/21 - 1 goal, 3 shots, 15:44 TOI

11/23 - 1 shot, 13:20 TOI

11/25 - 08:09 TOI

Another goal for Lycksell, who has 2 goals in his first 8 games since joining Linköping.

Felix Sandström (G), Brynäs IF (SHL)

2015 3rd Round Pick, 70th overall

Still no good news for Sandström as he remains out of the lineup with an injury.

Ivan Fedotov (G), Toros Neftekamsk (VHL)

2015 7th Round Pick, 188th overall

11/24 - 1 GA, 16 saves

Good news is Fedotov got back into a game! He picked up the win despite allowing a goal one on of the 17 shots he faced. He still boasts a sad .894 SV% in 13 games.

Kirill Ustimenko (G), MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

2017 3rd Round Pick, 80th overall

11/24 - 0 GA, 33 shots

Ustimenko has just been incredible this year. He holds a .924 SV% in 26 games, which is good for 15th best in the MHL.

Notable NCAA and USHL performers this week:

Wade Allison (RW), Western Michigan University

2016 2nd Round Pick, 52nd overall

11/24 - 2 goals, 3 shots, 2 PIM, 0 for 1 FOW

11/25 - 4 shots

The points just keep on coming for Allison, who now has 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in 15 games and is 8th in NCAA scoring.

Tanner Laczynski (RW/C), Ohio State University

2016 6th Round Pick, 169th overall

11/24 - 1 assist, 6 shots

11/25 - 1 goal, 2 assists, 6 shots

Laczynski out-performing his 2016-17 pace with 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in his first 14 games. Last season he had 32 in 34 last season while missing some time for the WJC.

Cooper Marody (C), University of Michigan

2015 6th Round Pick, 158th overall

11/24 - 5 shots, 2 PIM, 11 for 22 FOW

11/25 - 1 assist, 4 shots, 6 for 15 FOW

Marody’s assist this weekend put him in a 3-way tie for 4th in NCAA scoring. The junior has 21 points (4 G, 17 A) in 14 games.

Brendan Warren (LW), University of Michigan

2015 3rd Round Pick, 81st overall

11/24 - 2 shots, 2 PIM

11/25 - 1 assist, 2 for 3 FOW

Warren has just 5 points (3 G, 2 A) in 14 games.

David Drake (D), University of Connecticut

2013 7th Round Pick, 192nd overall

11/21 - 1 assist, 1 shot

11/25 - 3 shots

That was Drake’s second assist (and point) of the season.

Wyatt Kalynuk (D), University of Wisconsin

2017 7th Round Pick, 196th overall

11/25 - 3 shots

11/26 - 2 shots

No points for the freshman this weekend, but Kalynuk still has an impressive 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in 17 games.

Terrance Amorosa (D), Clarkson University

2013 5th Round Pick, 132nd overall

11/24 - 2 shots

11/25 - 1 assist, 3 shots, 2 PIM

While he isn’t on quite the scoring pace he was at the start of the season, it is worth pointing out that Amorosa is still the 3rd highest scoring defenseman (14 points) in the NCAA.

Noah Cates (LW), Omaha Lancers (USHL)

2017 5th Round Pick, 137th overall

11/22 - 1 assist, 2 shots

11/25 - 2 goals, 4 shots

Noah Cates with his first multi-goal season of his USHL career and first multi-point game since last season. Cates has 6 points (4 G, 2 A) in 15 GP. Here is one of his goals from Saturday.

Matej Tomek (G), Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

2015 3rd Round Pick, 90th overall

11/22 - 2 GA, 21 saves

11/25 - 2 GA, 25 saves

This was a nice development for Tomek who has struggled much of this season for Waterloo. To get a sense of how bad it was going, even with his performance this week, he still sports an unsightly .896 SV% in 8 games.