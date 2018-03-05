Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere meets with Stoneman Douglas boys hockey team

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys varsity hockey team won a state title just 11 days after the horrific school shooting that took the lives of 17 students and staff members. It was a much-needed triumph in the wake of a senseless, gut-wrenching tragedy.

On Sunday, the team got a visit from a former Stoneman Douglas player -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. The 24-year-old NHL star, who was in town to face the Florida Panthers, hails from Pembroke Pines, Fla., and spent two years with MSD before transferring to a private school in Connecticut.

The boys were provided tickets to Sunday's game courtesy of Gostisbehere and the Florida Panthers Foundation. They had plenty to cheer about, as their hometown Panthers took down Philly, 4-1.

After the game, Gostisbehere met with the team and congratulated them on their state title before signing autographs and snapping pictures.

Check out as members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team visited with @s_ghost14, an alum of the school, after today's game 😊 pic.twitter.com/SNC3tj3RX9 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 4, 2018

Yesterday after the #PHIvsFLA game, @s_ghost14 met with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS hockey team, who just won their state championship. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/4zXz8xhglP — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 5, 2018

"It's the least I could do," Gostisbehere said, via NHL.com. "I've got to thank the Panthers for setting it up and the Flyers for going with it. It's just something to take their mind off (things). They've had a rough past couple weeks here. Just (want to) get their minds off some things, have some laughs."

It was a classy gesture from the young Flyers defenseman -- especially after a loss -- and one that was undoubtedly appreciated by the kids.

Thanks to their state title, the Stoneman Douglas will play in the high school hockey national championship tournament in Minnesota later this month.