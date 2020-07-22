Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in December and recently wrapped up his final chemotherapy treatments. On Wednesday, Lindblom signed a three-year contract extension worth $3 million annually with the Flyers.

"The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming," Lindblom said in a statement. "I can't wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I'm back and contributing to the team's success."

Lindblom would've been eligible to become a restricted free agent following the 2019-20 season.

"I think Oskar proved to us he was a high-character, talented player that we wanted to be a part of our future," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He's a foundation piece for us. He's a top-six forward."

In addition, Fletcher revealed that he was "hopeful" that Lindblom would be on the Flyers roster when they travel to their hub city of Toronto next week. Lindblom is expected to work out with his teammates and would be eligible to play in games.

Lindblom has been cleared to return to the ice by his oncologist but hasn't participated in the team's training camp yet. Earlier this month, Lindblom finished up the last round of his chemotherapy treatments by ringing a bell at the Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

"I don't know what's out of the question. I wouldn't put any limits on Oskar," Fletcher added on Lindblom's chances of playing in the postseason. "We obviously will do whatever we can to protect him, but he's looking forward to restarting his life and his career. Whatever that means, we'll find out. We'll work very closely with his medical team and our medical team and make the right decisions for him."

The Flyers are already one of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference and will participate in a round-robin to determine their seeding for the league's playoff tournament. Lindblom would give Philadelphia even more firepower if he's able to play in some capacity.