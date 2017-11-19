Flyers to host Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019

It’ll be the second half of an outdoor home-and-home between Pennsylvania’s two NHL franchises.

As BSH Radio’s own Steph Driver reported on Monday night, NBC announced in the pre-game show for tonight’s Eagles-Cowboys game that the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be squaring off on February 23, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This news has not yet been announced by the Flyers, Penguins, or NHL, but NBC’s Dan Patrick confirmed it on-air this evening:

Dan Patrick said: “We’re pleased to announce that next season, the Penguins will be playing outside in Philadelphia. The Flyers will face Pittsburgh at the home of the Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field - February 23, 2019, as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series." — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) November 20, 2017

Back in March of 2016, the NHL announced that the Flyers would be heading to Pittsburgh for an outdoor game against the Penguins, as a part of the league’s Stadium Series. This game, of course, was played last February, as the Flyers dropped a 4-2 contest to the Penguins under the Heinz Field lights.

What the NHL didn’t confirm back then, but had been reported by multiple plugged-in reporters around the time rumors of a Flyers-Penguins outdoor game had surfaced, was that the two teams would be heading back outdoors again on the other (superior) side of the Commonwealth in the near future. Speculation was that, since efforts to play a neutral-site game at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium fell through, the two teams would play a “home-and-home” of sorts, with the 2017 game in Pittsburgh being followed up by a game in Philadelphia in a following season.

Several different outlets, from ESPN to The Inquirer to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, all reported that there would be an outdoor game in Philadelphia in a season following the 2016-17 season, with Sam Carchidi of the Inquirer going as far as to say that it would take place in 2019 at either Citizens’ Bank Park (home of the 2012 Winter Classic) or Lincoln Financial Field (home of the current best team in the National Football League, but of no outdoor hockey games up to this point).

That news was confirmed with tonight’s announcement from NBC, which came one day after the league officially announced that the 2019 Winter Classic would be held in South Bend, Ill., between the Chicago Blackhawks (surprise!) and the Boston Bruins.

More details on the game will likely be forthcoming soon. Stay tuned.