Flyers trade for Red Wings' Petr Mrazek, stock up goalie position for playoff run

It's almost March, and the Philadelphia Flyers are on the verge of being a top-10 team.

The NHL's defending Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins, may be the hottest club of the month -- and in the Flyers' division. But Philly is no slouch in the Metropolitan, having gone 22-9-3 since December.

And they just landed the guy they needed -- or the one they think they needed -- in the net.

In the wake of injuries to Michal Neuvirth and Brian Elliott, who signed with the Flyers as a free agent over the summer, the team announced this week that it's acquired goalie Petr Mrazek from the Detroit Red Wings, sending a conditional 2019 third-round draft pick and conditional 2018 fourth-rounder for the 26-year-old veteran.

Mrazek hasn't exactly lived up to expectations since the 2017 season, when he was tabbed as a potential long-term starter in Detroit. He's gone just 26-28-12 since then. But those starts also came on a team that's struggled mightily as a whole over the last two years.

And Mrazek, a former American Hockey League All-Star, has been more than capable at his best, going 43-25-8 with a .919 save percentage from 2014-2015, and figures to at least offer rotational upside through Philadelphia's anticipated playoff run.

A former Czech Republic star, Mrazek was originally drafted by the Red Wings in 2010 and has represented his home country at both the World Cup of Hockey and the IIHF World Championship.