Flyers vs. Bruins lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Nothing cures what ails you quite like ... a Saturday afternoon game against the Bruins? Totally.
Today’s game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in Boston via NESN
- Seen or heard elsewhere via Sportsnet, NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
Lines are unclear at this point, so take the below lines (the same as in Tuesday’s game, with the exception of Jordan Weal’s inclusion and Brian Elliott in net) with a grain of salt. Mark Alt was called up this morning, but odds are that he will be an extra body on the road trip and will not be playing today.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Weal - Patrick - Simmonds
Raffl - Filppula - Konecny
Lehtera - Laughton - Weise
Defensemen
Provorov - MacDonald
Gostisbehere - Hagg
Sanheim - Manning
Goalies
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Projected Bruins lineup (via):
Forwards
Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak
Heinen - Backes - Nash
Vatrano - Spooner - Acciari
Schaller - Kuraly - Beleskey
Defense
Chara - McAvoy
Krug - Carlo
Grzelcyk - Miller
Goalies
Rask
(Khudobin)
