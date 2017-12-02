Flyers vs. Bruins lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Nothing cures what ails you quite like ... a Saturday afternoon game against the Bruins? Totally.

Today’s game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in Boston via NESN

Seen or heard elsewhere via Sportsnet, NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

Lines are unclear at this point, so take the below lines (the same as in Tuesday’s game, with the exception of Jordan Weal’s inclusion and Brian Elliott in net) with a grain of salt. Mark Alt was called up this morning, but odds are that he will be an extra body on the road trip and will not be playing today.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Simmonds

Raffl - Filppula - Konecny

Lehtera - Laughton - Weise

Defensemen

Provorov - MacDonald

Gostisbehere - Hagg

Sanheim - Manning

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Bruins lineup (via):

Forwards

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Heinen - Backes - Nash

Vatrano - Spooner - Acciari

Schaller - Kuraly - Beleskey

Defense

Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Carlo

Grzelcyk - Miller

Goalies

Rask

(Khudobin)