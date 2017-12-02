Flyers vs Bruins preview: “Just win baby”

Or not and we can all suffer once more

I mean hell, they might as well pull off the opposite of last year am I right?

The Flyers look to end their nine game losing streak today against the 11-8-4 Boston Bruins. Boston comes into the game 5-4-1 in their last 10, including a win in their last game vs the league leading Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the Flyers losing skid, they trail Boston by just three points, with Boston only having two games in hand.

At this point the standings don’t even matter all that much, we just need a win to at least restore some kind of hope that this team can bring some excitement.

PHI Point Leaders

BOS Point Leaders

Shut down the Pasta Man

Obviously, a huge key for the Flyers to win this game is to shut down the Bruins top point scorer and one of the brightest young stars in the entire NHL, David Pastrnak. Not only is the “Pasta Man” scoring at a high rate, he posts the fifth best CF% on Boston at 54.08%. There are a lot of threats on this Bruins team, but for the Flyers it will be pivotal to stop the young winger.

Team Metrics

Flyers CF%: 50

Bruins CF%: 52.25

Flyers xGF%: 50.66

Bruins xGF%: 51.29

Flyers PDO: 101.62

Bruins PDO: 99.53

Maybe we need a comeback win?

A constant theme throughout this painful losing streak have been the blown lead losses. Getting a two goal lead, then coughing it up seemingly instantaneously afterwards. Now obviously I’m not suggesting falling behind in the game as a viable strategy — but if they’re gonna get out of this funk — a comeback win would be a nice turn around.

(who am I kidding they’ll get the lead late then blow it with 0.01 seconds left and lose in OT)

A prediction model has us winning? Well, that’s a shocker

Every model but one has the Flyers losing on corsica.hockey, and even in the one we’re projected to win, it’s 50.6% to 49.4%. The low point for the Flyers in this one comes at a staggering 41%, the odds are most definitely not in Philadelphia’s favor today.

Flyers Projected Lines

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Simmonds

Konecny - Filppula - Raffl

Lehtera - Laughton - Weise

Defensemen

Provorov - MacDonald

Gostisbehere - Hagg

Manning - Sanheim

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)