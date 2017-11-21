Flyers vs. Canucks lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
The Sam Gagner And Michael Del Zotto Revenge Game is upon us, isn’t it.
Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in Canada via Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Weal - Patrick - Simmonds
Raffl - Filppula - Konecny
Leier - Laughton - Lehtera
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Manning - Gostisbehere
Sanheim - Alt
Goaltenders
Neuvirth
(Elliott)
Projected Canucks lineup (via):
Forwards
Baertschi - Horvat - Boeser
D. Sedin - H. Sedin - Virtanen
Vanek - Granlund - Eriksson
Gagner - Sutter - Gaunce
Defense
Edler - Pouliot
Del Zotto - Biega
Hutton - Gudbranson
Goalies
Markstrom
(Nilsson)
