Flyers vs. Canucks lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

The Sam Gagner And Michael Del Zotto Revenge Game is upon us, isn’t it.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in Canada via Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Simmonds

Raffl - Filppula - Konecny

Leier - Laughton - Lehtera

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Manning - Gostisbehere

Sanheim - Alt

Goaltenders

Neuvirth

(Elliott)

Projected Canucks lineup (via):

Forwards

Baertschi - Horvat - Boeser

D. Sedin - H. Sedin - Virtanen

Vanek - Granlund - Eriksson

Gagner - Sutter - Gaunce

Defense

Edler - Pouliot

Del Zotto - Biega

Hutton - Gudbranson

Goalies

Markstrom

(Nilsson)