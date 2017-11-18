Flyers vs. Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Flyers vs. Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Can the Flyers finally get a win? Or maybe a goal from a second- or third-liner? Maybe?
Tonight’s game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in Canada via (/deep breath) Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
We have some late-breaking news that Jordan Weal will miss today’s game with an upper-body injury, so some changes are coming in the middle-six. The likeliest case is that Jori Lehtera draws back in to the lineup, but we’ll see closer to game time. Lines below are a guess in the meantime.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Lehtera - Filppula - Konecny
Weise - Patrick - Simmonds
Leier - Laughton - Raffl
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Gostisbehere - Manning
Sanheim - Alt
Goaltenders
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Projected Flames lineup (via):
Forwards
Gaudreau - Monahan - Ferland
Versteeg - Backlund - Frolik
Bennett - Jankowski - Jaromir
Lazar - Stajan - Brouwer
Defense
Giordano - Hamilton
Brodie - Hamonic
Kulak - Stone
Goalies
Smith
(Lack)
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...