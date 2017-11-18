Flyers vs. Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Can the Flyers finally get a win? Or maybe a goal from a second- or third-liner? Maybe?

Tonight’s game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in Canada via (/deep breath) Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

We have some late-breaking news that Jordan Weal will miss today’s game with an upper-body injury, so some changes are coming in the middle-six. The likeliest case is that Jori Lehtera draws back in to the lineup, but we’ll see closer to game time. Lines below are a guess in the meantime.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Lehtera - Filppula - Konecny

Weise - Patrick - Simmonds

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Gostisbehere - Manning

Sanheim - Alt

Goaltenders

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Flames lineup (via):

Forwards

Gaudreau - Monahan - Ferland

Versteeg - Backlund - Frolik

Bennett - Jankowski - Jaromir

Lazar - Stajan - Brouwer

Defense

Giordano - Hamilton

Brodie - Hamonic

Kulak - Stone

Goalies

Smith

(Lack)