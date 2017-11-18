Flyers vs. Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Flyers vs. Flames lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Can the Flyers finally get a win? Or maybe a goal from a second- or third-liner? Maybe?

Tonight’s game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be:

  • Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
  • Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Seen in Canada via (/deep breath) Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific
  • Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

We have some late-breaking news that Jordan Weal will miss today’s game with an upper-body injury, so some changes are coming in the middle-six. The likeliest case is that Jori Lehtera draws back in to the lineup, but we’ll see closer to game time. Lines below are a guess in the meantime.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Lehtera - Filppula - Konecny

Weise - Patrick - Simmonds

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Gostisbehere - Manning

Sanheim - Alt

Goaltenders

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Flames lineup (via):

Forwards

Gaudreau - Monahan - Ferland

Versteeg - Backlund - Frolik

Bennett - Jankowski - Jaromir

Lazar - Stajan - Brouwer

Defense

Giordano - Hamilton

Brodie - Hamonic

Kulak - Stone

Goalies

Smith

(Lack)

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories