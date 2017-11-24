Flyers vs. Islanders lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Flyers vs. Islanders lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Can we just, like ... win? Please?
Tonight’s game begins at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in New York via MSG+
- Seen or heard elsewhere via Sportsnet, NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
At this point, we do not know today’s starter in net for the Flyers; otherwise, we are expecting more or less the same lineups on each side as we saw on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Weal - Patrick - Simmonds
Martel - Filppula - Konecny
Leier - Laughton - Raffl
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Manning - Gostisbehere
Morin - Sanheim
Goalies
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Projected Islanders lineup (via):
Forwards
Lee - Tavares - Bailey
Ladd - Barzal - Eberle
Nelson - Beauvillier - Ho-Sang
Chimera - Cizikas - Clutterbuck
Defense
Leddy - Boychuk
de Haan - Pelech
Seidenberg - Mayfield
Goalies
Greiss
(Halak)
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...