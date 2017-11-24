Flyers vs. Islanders lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Can we just, like ... win? Please?

Tonight’s game begins at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in New York via MSG+

Seen or heard elsewhere via Sportsnet, NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

At this point, we do not know today’s starter in net for the Flyers; otherwise, we are expecting more or less the same lineups on each side as we saw on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Weal - Patrick - Simmonds

Martel - Filppula - Konecny

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Manning - Gostisbehere

Morin - Sanheim

Goalies

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Islanders lineup (via):

Forwards

Lee - Tavares - Bailey

Ladd - Barzal - Eberle

Nelson - Beauvillier - Ho-Sang

Chimera - Cizikas - Clutterbuck

Defense

Leddy - Boychuk

de Haan - Pelech

Seidenberg - Mayfield

Goalies

Greiss

(Halak)