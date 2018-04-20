Flyers vs. Penguins odds, Game 5: 2018 NHL playoffs picks from hockey expert on 21-9 run

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold a 3-1 edge against the Philadelphia Flyers in their first-round NHL playoff series. On Friday (7 p.m. ET), Pittsburgh is heavily favored to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals, but Philadelphia has vowed to put up a fight against their in-state rivals.

Oddsmakers appear convinced Pittsburgh is destined to move on, as the Penguins are massive -250 favorites (wager $250 to win $100). The over-under for total goals scored is six.

For optimal analysis on this elimination game, look no further than SportsLine's resident hockey expert, David Kelly. He has extended a season of documented excellence with a similar run through the 2018 NHL playoffs.

Over the past two weeks, he has picked 30 NHL games and nailed 21 of them, a cash rate that has raked in more than $1,000 to $100 bettors. Those following his picks all season have more than $5,600 to show for it.

A Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, Kelly uses his proprietary data models and unmatched knowledge of the game to produce consistently astounding results. Now, he has analyzed the key factors for Game 5 of this series and shared his top value selection on SportsLine.

Kelly knows Pittsburgh's three wins have come by a combined score of 17-1 and it's coming off a two-game sweep at Philadelphia capped by a 5-0 shutout Wednesday. The Flyers' lone bright moment in this series came with a 5-1 win at Pittsburgh in Game 2.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray has two shutouts in the series for a 1.27 goals-against average and .948 save percentage. He received attention from a trainer during practice Thursday, but said afterward he is fine and would be ready for Game 5.

Pittsburgh will be without gritty winger Patric Hornqvist for the second consecutive game because of an unspecified injury.

Philadelphia could get a boost with the potential return of top-line center Sean Couturier, who missed Game 4 with an injury sustained in practice earlier this week. He skated but did not practice Thursday and indicated there is a chance he could play Friday.

Will the desperate Flyers find a way to extend the series, or will the Penguins dominate again and advance? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Flyers-Penguins you should be all over Friday, from an unmatched hockey handicapper who is hitting 70 percent of his recent NHL picks.