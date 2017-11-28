Flyers vs. Sharks lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Let’s do this, I guess.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

  • Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
  • Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Seen in California via NBC Sports California
  • Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv (it’s their Free Game Of The Day today), NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

In the absence of a morning skate today, our guess regarding today’s lines is the same as yesterday’s, with the exception of a likely change in net on the back-to-back.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Martel - Patrick - Simmonds

Raffl - Filppula - Konecny

Lehtera - Laughton - Weise

Defensemen

Provorov - MacDonald

Gostisbehere - Hagg

Sanheim - Manning

Goalies

Neuvirth

(Elliott)

Projected Sharks lineup (via):

Forwards

Meier - Thornton - Pavelski

Hertl - Couture - Donskoi

Boedker - Tierney - Hansen

Karlsson - O’Regan - Ward

Defense

Vlasic - Braun

Dillon - Burns

DeMelo - Heed

Goalies

Dell

(Grosenick)

