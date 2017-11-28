Flyers vs. Sharks lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
Let’s do this, I guess.
Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic
- Seen in California via NBC Sports California
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv (it’s their Free Game Of The Day today), NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
In the absence of a morning skate today, our guess regarding today’s lines is the same as yesterday’s, with the exception of a likely change in net on the back-to-back.
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Martel - Patrick - Simmonds
Raffl - Filppula - Konecny
Lehtera - Laughton - Weise
Defensemen
Provorov - MacDonald
Gostisbehere - Hagg
Sanheim - Manning
Goalies
Neuvirth
(Elliott)
Projected Sharks lineup (via):
Forwards
Meier - Thornton - Pavelski
Hertl - Couture - Donskoi
Boedker - Tierney - Hansen
Karlsson - O’Regan - Ward
Defense
Vlasic - Braun
Dillon - Burns
DeMelo - Heed
Goalies
Dell
(Grosenick)
