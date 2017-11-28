Flyers vs. Sharks lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

Let’s do this, I guess.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 97.5 The Fanatic

Seen in California via NBC Sports California

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv (it’s their Free Game Of The Day today), NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

In the absence of a morning skate today, our guess regarding today’s lines is the same as yesterday’s, with the exception of a likely change in net on the back-to-back.

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Martel - Patrick - Simmonds

Raffl - Filppula - Konecny

Lehtera - Laughton - Weise

Defensemen

Provorov - MacDonald

Gostisbehere - Hagg

Sanheim - Manning

Goalies

Neuvirth

(Elliott)

Projected Sharks lineup (via):

Forwards

Meier - Thornton - Pavelski

Hertl - Couture - Donskoi

Boedker - Tierney - Hansen

Karlsson - O’Regan - Ward

Defense

Vlasic - Braun

Dillon - Burns

DeMelo - Heed

Goalies

Dell

(Grosenick)