Flyers vs Sharks preview: Wake me up when the season ends
Flyers vs Sharks preview: Wake me up when the season ends
Just please win....please
So...are any of us even mentally or physically ready to watch another Flyers game?
in narrator’s voice: they weren’t
After a demoralizing 5-4 OT loss to Pittsburgh last night, the Flyers look to finally end this eight game losing streak against the San Jose Sharks. San Jose enters tonight’s contest 5-3-2 in their last 10 games and riding high off a 4-0 shutout of the Winnipeg Jets. That game occurred Black Friday, so not only are the Flyers facing a team riding a hot streak: they’re in the second half of a back-to-back facing a well rested team. Thank you, NHL.
If you remember a simpler, funner time, the Flyers faced the Sharks to open the 2017-2018 season and believe it or not actually won that hockey game. Remember your hockey team winning games? Me neither.
PHI Point Leaders
- Jakub Voracek - 29 points
- Claude Giroux - 27 points
- Sean Couturier - 26 points
SJS Point Leaders
- Logan Couture - 19 points
- Thomas Hertl - 14 points
- Joe Thornton - 14 points
Can they bounce back?
Every loss from this eight game skid has stung, but I don’t think any of the other seven compare to the voodoo we saw last night. The Flyers absolutely dominated the second period en route to a 3-1 lead with just 20 minutes to play...and you know the rest of the story. It’s hard to say this is a must win game, but at this point I think every game is must win until this streak ends.
Hot start will be key
San Jose comes in not having played since Friday, a fast start would be ideal to have against a team probably dealing with a little bit of rust. The problem however will be holding onto that lead even if they get it because we know how this team is about maintaining leads.
Team Metrics
PHI CF%: 50.43
SJS CF%: 52.46
PHI xGF%: 51.44
SJS xGF%: 54.12
Obviously, the Sharks have the Flyers’ number in the two main team metrics. What has seemingly hurt them so far in the early season in terms of their players’ raw point totals and overall team success is, luck. The Sharks PDO is sixth worst in the league and a big chunk of that is their second worst 5.88 shooting percentage.
As big of a believer in the importance of advanced stats that I am, screw the Sharks bad luck because it cannot even come close to the insanity we saw last night and over the past few games.
Are we projected to win? That’s silly, of course we aren’t
Corsica.hockey’s prediction models have the Flyers losing (shocking!!!) to San Jose tonight. They come out at an average of 45.1% with the highest chance being at 49.9% and the lowest at 41%.
Flyers Projected Lines
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Martel - Patrick - Simmonds
Konecny - Filppula - Raffl
Lehtera - Laughton - Weise
Defensemen
Provorov - MacDonald
Hagg - Gostisbehere
Manning - Sanheim
Goalies
Neuvirth
(Elliott)
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals