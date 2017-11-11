Flyers vs. Wild lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion

It’s Saturday Night Hockey!

Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:

Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)

(or via stream on the NBC Sports App) Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR

Seen in Minnesota via FS North

Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM

Projected Flyers lineup:

Forwards

Giroux - Couturier - Voracek

Konecny - Filppula - Simmonds

Weal - Lehtera - Weise

Leier - Laughton - Raffl

Defensemen

Provorov - Hagg

Manning - Gostisbehere

Sanheim - Gudas

Goaltenders

Elliott

(Neuvirth)

Projected Wild lineup (via):

Forwards

Ennis - Koivu - Granlund

Niederreiter - Staal - Zucker

Winnik - Eriksson Ek - Kunin

Foligno - Cullen - Stewart

Defense

Suter - Spurgeon

Brodin - Dumba

Olofsson - Reilly

Goalies

Dubnyk

(Stalock)