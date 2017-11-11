Flyers vs. Wild lineups, start time, TV, radio, live stream and discussion
It’s Saturday Night Hockey!
Tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be:
- Seen locally via NBC Sports Philadelphia (or via stream on the NBC Sports App)
- Heard via radio locally on 93.3 WMMR
- Seen in Minnesota via FS North
- Seen or heard elsewhere via NHL.tv, NHL Center Ice, or Sirius XM
Projected Flyers lineup:
Forwards
Giroux - Couturier - Voracek
Konecny - Filppula - Simmonds
Weal - Lehtera - Weise
Leier - Laughton - Raffl
Defensemen
Provorov - Hagg
Manning - Gostisbehere
Sanheim - Gudas
Goaltenders
Elliott
(Neuvirth)
Forwards
Ennis - Koivu - Granlund
Niederreiter - Staal - Zucker
Winnik - Eriksson Ek - Kunin
Foligno - Cullen - Stewart
Defense
Suter - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Olofsson - Reilly
Goalies
Dubnyk
(Stalock)
