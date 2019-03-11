Flyers winger Jakub Voracek suspended two games for hit on Islanders' Johnny Boychuk, laughs about it

The Flyers are only five points out of a wild card spot, but with 14 games left they're running out of time. They'll have to play the next two without first-line winger Jakub Voracek, who was suspended by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for a hit on the Islanders' Johnny Boychuk.

Boychuk was injured on the play after slamming his head into Voracek's back. Voracek repositioned himself when he saw Boychuk coming on the forecheck, which led to the collision.

Jake Voracek injures Johnny Boychuk with a hit. Boychuk tells him "I will get you" pic.twitter.com/YDhon3hUxs — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 10, 2019

Voracek, who has no history of suspensions or fines with the NHL, was given a five-minute major on the ice for the Boychuk hit. Voracek has 18 goals on the year -- good for fifth-most on the team -- so his presence will be missed.

After the suspension, was announced, Voracek tweeted about it.

😂😂😂😂😂 — Jakub Voracek (@jachobe) March 10, 2019

That was retweeted by the Jack Eichel of the Sabres, who was given a two-game suspension for a check to the head on the Avalanche's Carl Soderberg.

Buffalo's Jack Eichel received a two game suspension for this hit on Carl Soderberg yesterday. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/FGWglgYxg5 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) March 10, 2019

However, Nikita Zadorov's hit on Eichel in that same game wasn't reviewed.

While the Sabres are ultimately out of the playoff race at this point, the Flyers are still playing for a spot, even if their road is difficult with the Canadiens threatening the Blue Jackets' second spot in the East. Voracek will miss Monday's game against the Senators and Thursday's matchup against the Capitals.