Flyers winger Jakub Voracek suspended two games for hit on Islanders' Johnny Boychuk, laughs about it
The Flyers will continue their playoff hunt without a key component of their offense
The Flyers are only five points out of a wild card spot, but with 14 games left they're running out of time. They'll have to play the next two without first-line winger Jakub Voracek, who was suspended by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for a hit on the Islanders' Johnny Boychuk.
Boychuk was injured on the play after slamming his head into Voracek's back. Voracek repositioned himself when he saw Boychuk coming on the forecheck, which led to the collision.
Voracek, who has no history of suspensions or fines with the NHL, was given a five-minute major on the ice for the Boychuk hit. Voracek has 18 goals on the year -- good for fifth-most on the team -- so his presence will be missed.
After the suspension, was announced, Voracek tweeted about it.
That was retweeted by the Jack Eichel of the Sabres, who was given a two-game suspension for a check to the head on the Avalanche's Carl Soderberg.
However, Nikita Zadorov's hit on Eichel in that same game wasn't reviewed.
While the Sabres are ultimately out of the playoff race at this point, the Flyers are still playing for a spot, even if their road is difficult with the Canadiens threatening the Blue Jackets' second spot in the East. Voracek will miss Monday's game against the Senators and Thursday's matchup against the Capitals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, March 10
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Avs' Landeskog sidelined 4-6 weeks
Colorado loses one of its top scorers with less than a month remaining in the season
-
Mark Stone signs 8-year extension
Stone was traded to the Knights at the deadline
-
Red Wings, NHL honor late Ted Lindsay
Lindsay, 93, was one of the league's best players on 'The Production Line' in Detroit
-
Current Stanley Cup Playoff matchups
How the playoffs would look if the season ended today
-
NHL Wins and Sins this week
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week