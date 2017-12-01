For the 1000th Time This Season Canucks WIN - Down Preds 5-3 in Crashville

Double D Wills A Win at a Distance

Started out pretty crappy in Nucksnation today. Not just because it was the 30th day of rain on the sopping wet coast, it was news of Double D’s forced retirement that brought more showers. Canucks are losing his grit, his never-quit energy and his over-achieving gutsyness which started us on the Westy Destiny path to the Cup. I’m not making this up. Ask Westy. He made it up. Or did he?

While regarded as a less skilled player, the post surgery-enhanced Derek led the team in goals to start the season. And in penalties. At least he ended his career on a winning note. As calculated by the scoring pundits at the NM Sniper Stat & Sinbin Prediction Center, Double D was on track for 50+ goals and 10,000 penalty minutes this season. I’m not making this up! Just reporting what I heard - in the empty arenas of my mind .

After the dismal performance on Tuesday of the non-DD Nucks, this game could be grim against another team with an insane home win record...I forget the numbers but they’re pretty numbing to read for a Nucks fan. If they’re not made up. Because how many of us have been to every Nashville home game this season? Exactly. It’s not like you can watch these afternoon games on TV either. We only get Preds recaps via Keith Urban tracks on the new country sports station.

There was pre-game chatter that the Nucks would be pumped to win a game for Dorse. That or Tanev would get in a fight. And tossed as the instigator.

1st Period

Some pretty good effort out of the gate. And not just the Preds. Canucks too. As Ben said:

Pretty good period against red-hot Preds. A trio of bouncing-puck saves by Nilsson and Goldobin not looking out of place on top line. Had one shot, one blocked and passed on shot from hash marks with back pass to Hutton. Started on left side, switched to right. #Canucks — Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) December 1, 2017

Nucks at one point were even outshooting the guys in the weird yellow or gold jerseys. Yellow gold. Don’t eat it.

Period ends in a 0-0 tie and that’s like a road win in the NM math equivalency scorecard transformational analytics methodology. Yeah... it takes a lot of big words to describe the simple fact of fake fact finding.

2nd Period

So, with that spirited doubled effort in the first you can expect the Nucks to get the first goal too. Or not.

As is the tradition in this forgettable string of eastern road games, the Nucks play as the polite guest team and let the hosts score first. However, it’s like they’d already forgotten about those fake NY games, I know I have. Because...

12 seconds after the yellow gold-Smith goal, Brock the Boestest goes to snipertown for a tasty snipe off a Borrific rush to the net.

With 12 on the year so far, @BBoeser16 keeps creeping up the rookie scoring. #VANvsNSH pic.twitter.com/onBX6DIBO2 — NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2017

Game is tied again and Nucks are winning! Again. According to the exacting NM MESTAM calc-allucinations.

Then, MDZ takes a penalty. Or was it given? Anyhow the Preds take liberties with the puck while the Nucks are short-handed. That’s not being a nice host. And worse, the talented Forsberg, who has a very accurate shot, rang one off the post and in. In!!!

Could tell he was very upset. Raised his stick up in the air as if to say he was aiming for ‘goalpost and out’. As Westy noted in the gamethread, the talking point of this game was to see who could hit more goalposts without scoring. The talk was we were winning that battle too.

Despite the obvious shot error, the on-ice officials ruled it was a Preds goal and MDZ was released from the stifling confines of the Nashville confinement chamber. And the Nucks were behind. Again.

Not to worry. Too much. A scant 10 seconds minutes later the Sedin line answers back with some quick give ‘n go from Hank ‘n Dank. Loui Goal-Streaksson tucked in Dank’s rebound off Rinne’s yuuge yellow gold goalie pads for a well deserved net rest. And a happy 999th dance for Dank. Just one away from the grand dance.

For what feels like the 10th time in the period the game is tied. We’re so winning this!

Until the Beardless Face of Trades Past lays down on the ice and reaches around from behind the net and swats the puck - the same puck that Nilsson was attempting calm down with some soothing big goalie stick and glove therapy - that puck was swatted past Nilsson, in an obviously rude motion, into the net. So rude.

Remember when we traded a guy to Pitts for a guy who didn’t play for us for what seemed like a whole season and that same guy wasn’t playing for us in this game either, but the other guy who we won/lost the trade with was and.... never mind. Why dwell on the past when we’re now on the Westy Destiny path?

So...the period ends with Nucks down 3-2. That’s not so bad. You know how many times the Nucks have comeback after trailing going into the 3rd this trip? This season? Don’t think too hard. Sometimes less desirable trends need to be booted. And rebooted.

3rd Period

It’s that magic time. You know it’s coming. And not just because I’m writing about an event that took place hours ago - you cheated NM, me and yourself by checking the more punctual game recaps, didn’t you? It’s been a tough day for the grit ‘n guts advocates on NM and while I have little of either, I dare to dream, like any true Canucks fan. Tough enough day to make me stop the recap right here.

But, I won’t. You can’t make me. I’m Double D typing my way out of this.

Now...where were we....uh... what happens next is a thing of daring do dreaminess we haven’t dared dream about in sometime. A feisty, effective Nucks power play.

About half way through the period our Subban’s older brother takes a delay of game penalty. Our Subban didn’t take that sort of silly penalty. That’s a Double bonus right there. Our Subban wasn’t playing in this game, but that’s not the point.

The point is this...

Daniel Sedin scores for his 1000th career point!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/7ttjenl0Ua — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) December 1, 2017

A Daniel Sedin Power Play goal!

Want to see it again? Me too.

The Sedinery in Smashville is Sweeeede tonight.

And that means one thousand ways to celebrate! Woooo!

Congratulations Daniel Sedin, the second player in franchise history with 1,000 points! #DANIEL1000 pic.twitter.com/yMmGoREVTO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 1, 2017

It’s only fitting that Dank gets his 1000th point while his brother gets another post-1000th-point point.

It also means the game is tied. Again. And that means.... We WIN! Thanks for reading.

But, wait. There’s more. Why take the tie as a fake win? You know why, but let’s not discuss it. There’s other, prettier ways to win. Like this pretty pass and deke from the Nucks Beauty of Youth and Skill Department...

Beauty pass by Goldobin



Beauty goal by Boeser (his second of the night)#Canucks now up 4-3 pic.twitter.com/JH4OUYEBtS — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) December 1, 2017

Goldobin gets his first point in his first Nucks game this season. And the Brockster gets his second of the night! Double goals for Double D’s former scoring race rival.

Canucks WIN! 4-3. See you next time on the NVL Express.

But Wait!

Why not have a hot potato puck pass off competition in the EN section of the game? Why not indeed. At the end of the EN goal sequence, Danny passes off to Loui for his own Double D’d goal spree.

Canucks WIN! Again! This time 5-3. While outshooting the Preds 32-32. (We win all tied stats - it’s a league rule that Westy created just for us. Thanks, Westy!)

And so... it was the worst of days and best of days. Dorsett forced end to his plucky career by the plucked-up injuries from extreme pluckiness.

And the day when both Sedins have over 1,000 points. All on the same team. Our team.

Loss and celebration. That’s hockey. Even in the wilds of urban Tennessee amidst the garish wash of yellow gold.

Did I mention the dancing? Pretty sure I did. Here’s the post game happy locker room dance routine.

So not quitting their high paying NHL gig to hip hop off to join the National Ballet of Canada.

And here’s our second 1000th 1001th point Nucks player:

"Derek was on our minds before the game and I think the only way we can honour him is to play hard." - #DANIEL1000 pic.twitter.com/Jn9AOjdHMn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 1, 2017

The great eastern road trip ends how it started. With a WIN, dammit!

This road record is 3-2-1 - above the lofty .500 bar we set many long and rainy days ago. And Three - Two - One is like a countdown for something. Something more important than the game itself.

This illustrious leafy something alights on our weekend when the NHL’s most important hockey media darlings grace the ROG with their darlingness. Expect the rain to stop and the clouds to part when the most esteemed team in the league world takes to the ice to bask in the praise of HNIC’s syrupy sweet maple gushes.

To us though, they’re just another team trying to get some cheap Laffs on our first home game back from the rigours of eastern big cities, big losses and big wins.

Have a great end to your week and a more tremendous day after tomorrow.