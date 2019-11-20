Former Humboldt Broncos hockey player moves legs for first time since surviving the bus crash

Ryan Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down after the Humboldt Broncos bus accident in April of 2018 when a tractor-trailer collided with the team bus. The crash left 16 people dead and 14 others injured.

Now, not even two years later, Straschnitzki is starting to be able to use his legs again.

Ryan's father Tom posted a video of his son walking for the first time since the accident happened this week. With the assistance of an apparatus and a physical therapist, he took his first steps.

Bout time he got off his ass. 1st time since he boarded the bus that horrendous day. 2nd day of doing this. Therapist helping with knees and ankles so they dont buckle. Ryan did so good, I sent him to the beerstore for me. Im thinking he didnt go as Im still waiting. #thirstySON pic.twitter.com/memXrR4yX1 — Strazsr (@strazsr) November 20, 2019

Straschnitzki travelled to Thailand earlier in November to get a stimulator implanted in his back. It communicates with his nerves through electrical currents, according to BBC News.

His dad used a sense of humor to find a lighthearted way to congratulate his son on the incredible accomplishment of taking his first steps after the surgery.

"Ryan did so good, I sent him to the beer store for me," he wrote. "I'm thinking he didn't go as I'm still waiting."

It was the first time he saw his son walk since April of 2018.

"I went holy s---, last time he walked was when he walked on to the bus," Tom said, according to DiscoverAirdrie.com.

After he gets back home to Canada, Straschnitzki will continue therapy at a clinic near Calgary that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

Straschnitzki was initially told he would never walk again after the crash, BBC reported. At that point, he told his parents, "Olympic Sledge Hockey, I'm gonna get us the gold." Since the incident, Straschnitzki has found a way to return to the ice and start learning the sport.