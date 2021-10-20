Former New York Islanders star Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Bossy currently works with the French-language network TVA Sports in Canada and revealed that he will be stepping away from his position in order to undergo treatment.

"It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause," Bossy wrote in French in an open letter. "During this break I'll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven't said my last word."

"I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you've seen me show on the ice."

The former NHL winger tallied 1,126 points (573 goals and 553 assists) during his 10-year career with the Islanders. Bossy helped lead the Islanders to four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from 1980 to 1983. In addition, Bossy is one of two players to score consecutive Stanley Cup-winning goals as he did so in 1982 and 1983.

Bossy won the Calder Trophy in 1978, was a three-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, and won the Conn Symthe award in 1982. He also led the league in goals during the 1978-79 and 1980-81 seasons.

The Islanders star was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.