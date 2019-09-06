Former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Ned Colletti hired by San Jose Sharks to be a hockey scout

On Friday, San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson announced new additions to the team's scouting department. The franchise has hired former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti as a scout.

Colletti will handling scouting at both the American Hockey League and NHL level for the Sharks.

"Ned has an extensive background working in professional sports and talent evaluation and he will bring a fresh perspective to our organization's evaluation process," Wilson said in a press release. "This was a unique opportunity to add someone of Ned's experience to our staff."

Even though he spent his time as a general manager in baseball, Colletti does have a passion for hockey as he attended Chicago Blackhawks games when he was growing up, and was a Philadelphia Flyers beat writer before getting into MLB media relations with the Chicago Cubs.

Colletti served as the Dodgers general managers for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. During that time, Los Angeles advanced to the postseason in seven of those seasons and appeared in the NLCS three of those campaigns.

During his time in the Dodgers front office, no general manager won more games than Colletti. Following the 2014 season, the Dodgers removed Colletti from his general manager position after the team failed to reach the World Series despite having a massive payroll.

Colletti served as a senior adviser in the Dodgers front office after being removed as a general manager.