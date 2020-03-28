Former Maple Leafs star Tomas Kaberle helping out in wife's restaurant during coronavirus epidemic

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tomas Kaberle has been called into action during this coronavirus epidemic, but not in the occupation he's best known for. The man whose NHL career spanned 14 seasons has been helping out with his wife's Italian restaurant, Quanto Basta, in Toronto.

Kaberle, who was known as one of the league's better passers during his time on the ice, now spends his days delivering food to people in the city where he made a name for himself. According to what he told CBC's Carol Off, people who end up getting him as a delivery person end up either giggling or taking pictures before saying "I know you from somewhere."

"It's kind of fun," he said. "If I can make them laugh at this time, whatever it takes."

His wife, Julia Kaberle, says that it didn't take much convincing to get the 2011 Stanley Cup champion's assistance with this stuff.

"He didn't really offer. I kind of pushed him a little bit," Julia said of her husband's new role. "I said, 'Please, can you help us out? It's getting so busy.' And he said, 'Absolutely. You know, anything to give this a go.' "

Like every restaurant in Ontario right now, only take-out and delivery orders are allowed as the COVID-19 pandemic remains strong. While his work is a result of a particularly distressing time throughout the world, his presence has brought some joy to people's lives.

"I've got repeat customers asking for me, which is just funny," Kaberle said. "One of our customers, I made their son laugh and made their day, and stuff like that. So that makes me happy."

The Maple Leafs selected Kaberle in the eighth round of the 1996 draft. He was with the club for most of 12 seasons from 1998-2011, and played a couple of more years with stints in Boston -- where he won a Stanley Cup title, Carolina and Montreal. His career in Toronto was rather historic as he ranks second behind Hall of Famer Borje Salming in assists (437) and points (520) from a defenseman in Leafs history.