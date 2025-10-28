Former NHL forward Ryan Kesler has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in Michigan, according to court records. Kesler pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on Monday in Bloomfield Hills District in Michigan.

Kesler has posted $50,000 bond and isn't permitted to leave the stage of Michigan unless he has permission from the court. The former NHL center is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.

Kesler has dismissed the charges, which were filed last week. The charges are related to an alleged incident that took place on Jan. 1 in Orchard Lake, Michigan, per the court records. The alleged incident was reported on Jan. 2 to police and no other details have been made public.

"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges," Kesler's attorney Robert Morad told The Athletic. "As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated."

Kesler has been suspended from his position as a youth hockey coach by the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association. In addition, association president Tom Berry also informed The Athletic that Kesler has been suspended from all USA Hockey-related activities. Kesler has coached the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club 15O Bantam Midget team for the past three seasons.

Kesler, 41, played 15 NHL seasons for the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003 to 2019. He compiled 258 goals and 315 assists throughout his career, while also appearing in two NHL All-Star Games. Kesler won the Selke Award in 2010-11, which is annually given to the league's top defensive forward.