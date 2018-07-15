Former NHL goalie Ray Emery identified as drowning victim in Ontario
Emery, 35, spent time with the Senators, Flyers, Ducks and Blackhawks
Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery was found dead Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario, a victim of an apparent drowning. The 35-year-old Emery was identified by Hamilton Police as the man pulled from Hamilton Harbour.
According to initial reports, Emery was visiting friends when the group decided to go swimming near the docks of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Emery plunged into the harbor and never re-surfaced. His body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
"They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in,' said inspector Marty Schulenberg, via The Spec. "We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results."
A Hamilton native, Emery was drafted 99th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2001. He played 287 games at the NHL level across 11 seasons with the Senators, Flyers, Ducks and Blackhawks, posting a .906 career save-percentage.
He led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, eventually finishing as runner-up to the Anaheim Ducks. Emery went on to win a Stanley Cup as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013, also taking home the William M. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford that season. Emery was also a a two-time Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalist for his qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.
Although he put together a respectable career between the pipes, Emery might best be remembered for his fighting spirit and extracurriculars on the ice. He had three fighting majors at the NHL level, arguably none more memorable than his February 2007 bout with Sabres goalie Marty Biron, followed by Buffalo forward Andrew Peters. Emery could be seen smiling and laughing throughout the chaos.
