Fresh Links: Black And Gold Friday

Skip the mall and take in the game today

The Bruins host the Penguins this afternoon in a Black Friday matinee at 1:00 PM on NBC.

  • Here are five reasons you should tune in to watch. Pierre McGuire is not even one of them. NHL
  • When we left off on Tuesday evening, the Bruins had sent the Devils packing on a Charlie McAvoy snipe that closed an 11 round shootout, Anton Khudobin made 40 (plus 10) saves in the win. MassLive
  • The game replay is here for your enjoyment. Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron were the Bruins scorers in regulation. (Video, 8:35) Bruins NHL
  • Let's pause and ponder which Bruins are we all thankful for. Chowder and Champions
  • While we were all enjoying our turkey, the Bruins were savoring their shootout win over the Devils. Don't be too alarmed by the artificial Thanksgiving deadline in the point standings. Boston Herald
  • Which traditional Thanksgiving foods do Frank Vatrano, McAvoy, and Rob O'Gara relish the most? (Video, 0:41) Bruins NHL
  • The Bruins continue to ride the hot hand in net. Why wouldn't they? Boston Globe
  • Controversy be damned. The Bruins have been in this goal tending situation before, and may as well enjoy it now- for as long as it lasts. WEEI
  • Khudobin is STILL working on his english, and believes he plays better under a heavy workload. The Hockey Writers
  • Fugheddaboudit. Several NHL top netminders need to shake off slow starts to the season. Tuukka Rask is in good company. The Hockey News
  • Meet Evan Gold, the conductor who orchestrates the Bruins' efforts in keeping the team cap compliant. There is a surprising amount of communication among his peers around the league. Providence Journal

Elsewhere around the rink:

  • Thirty-one thoughts reminds you to get your sleep and drink fluids, flu season is here and has hit the NHL. Sportsnet
  • Location, location, location. When NHL teams are tucked into the suburbs, attendance suffers. The Star
  • Count down the greatest ever NHL players by sweater number. Lots of Bruins and former Bruins are tucked in this list. Sports Illustrated
  • Is it too soon to start the Evander Kane rumor mill yet again? The Score
  • A huge spike in the trafficking of smelling salts has triggered an RCMP investigation of the NHL. NO, REALLY! The Elbow
