Fresh Links: Cold Start
A strong finish was not good enough against the Predators
Up next? The Bruins host the Coyotes on Thursday at 7:00 PM on NESN.
- Well, at least the part later in the game where the Bruins rallied and began digging out of their hole was entertaining. MassLive
- The Bruins were back to being within one goal in the third period. Boston Globe
- It was not Anton Khudobin's night. After a 10 day break between games and some iffy defense left the Bruins down four goals, Tuukka Rask was back in net. WEEI
- It wasn't all bad news. David Backes hit the 500 point mark in his career, and his dad was there to celebrate. Bonus- Jake DeBrusk's return will spark a hard decision involving waivers for a player. Boston Herald
- Looking ahead to Thursday, watch the Coyotes closely- they might be able to offer someone of value in trade. Take a look at some options. (Hey, maybe get Zac Rinaldo back? KIDDING!) The Hockey Writers
- We're entering week #10, and FINALLY there are only three players out with injuries. Cheer up, Bruins fans, up next on the schedule, the Coyotes are the Coyotes, and the Islanders are goaltender challenged. Bonus- Fantasy notes. Days of Y'Orr
- Cheer up about goaltending , Daniel Vladar had an outstanding game for the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators- 50 saves! Bonus- The PBruins are on a roll and news of prospects. Bruins NHL
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Evgeny Kuznetsov cheerily made the best of being left out to dry live on camera following ageless former Bruin Brett Connolly 's goal. BarDown
- The Oilers are suffering in the goaltending department, and two of five possible options to help are former Bruins Chad Johnson and Michael Hutchinson . TSN
- Former Bruin Blake Wheeler is helping to put the WIN in Winnipeg. The Hockey News
- This week's Greatest Hits is full of former Bruin goodness. Milan Lucic is the wrecking ball, Vladimir Sobotka is still playing bigger than his size, and the icing on the cake is Tom Wilson getting his- thanks, Seth Jones! (Video, 2:47) Sportsnet
- 7 days, 7 cities, 7 games. This pair of fans included Boston in their trip of a lifetime, and they collected some souvenirs. NHL
- FINALLY! The Flyers broke their losing streak last night. Broad Street Hockey
- Fox Sports is going all Mickey Mouse, maybe. A big acquisition is in talks. CNBC
