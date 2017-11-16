Fresh Links: Consolation Round
Two teams, two losing streaks. One will emerge tonight as a winner again.
The Kings (with three losses in a row) host the Bruins (who now have four losses in a row) tonight at 10:30 PM on NESN. One team breaks their losing streak tonight.
- In case you went to bed like a responsible adult, here's the recap. Ducks over Bruins, 4-2. (Video, 4:27) Bruins NHL
- "Duck, Duck, Lose" is the headline I wish I had written. Recap period by period how former Northeastern Huskies in Ducks clothing pounded the Bruins. Causeway Crowd
- Easy come, easy go. David Krejci looks to return to game action tonight NESN, but Steve Conroy reported that Torey Krug didn't make it out of the Honda Center unscathed. Welp. @MattKalman
- The smallest mistakes cost the cobbled-up Bruins roster dearly. Bruins Daily
- Noel Acciari scored in the waning seconds, even as he grieved the loss of his friend Drew Brown. Patrice Bergeron is logging BIG minutes. Boston Herald
- Riley Nash had himself a game, logging assists on both Bruins goals. CBS Sports
- The Bruins were skating and shooting last night, but there was just no finish. WEEI
- Cheer up with this game recap. Learn Charlie McAvoy's go-to pickup line, and why it is appropriate that Nash wears Daniel Paille's old number. NSFW Days of Y'Orr
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Dig on into Thirty-one Thoughts, which include Ryan Lindgren's brother Charlie Lindgren holding the fort in Montreal, contract clauses that look more like prenuptuals could benefit teams and players, and observations following the Karjala Cup. Sportsnet
- Cut through the mystery of Carey Price's absence- here's the old-school method to predict his return. NO, REALLY! Montreal Gazette
- Houston, we may have an NHL team in the future. The Bettman has met with the owner of the NBA Rockets. The Score
- It was a donnybrook last night at Little Caesars Arena as the Red Wings and Flames brawled, and one Wing is facing league discipline. (With video) Sportsnet
- By contrast, there was a nice gesture of good sportsmanship from Connor McDavid to opposing goaltender Dylan Ferguson following Ferguson's NHL debut. BarDown
- Bad news for the Coyotes that is NOT their 20 games without a regulation win The Hockey Writers. Now they're in hot water over labor law violations. SBNation
- Imagine what a "Space Puck" movie could have done for hockey. Wayne Gretzky and Bugs Bunny... if only. BarDown
