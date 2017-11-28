Fresh Links: Don’t Ask How
Fresh Links: Don’t Ask How
When it comes to goals or wins, just ask how many
The Bruins take to the ice again on Wednesday at 7:30 PM on NBCSN for a Rivalry Night tilt against the Lightning.
- Dear Bruce Cassidy- don't let Anton Khudobin go cold, whatever the cause of his teammates’ better performances in front of him may be. WEEI
- We can always be glad for having two good options in net. Boston.com
- Looking at the numbers. The Bruins score fewer goals when Tuukka Rask starts. Days of Y'Orr
- You may want to rethink what the controversy actually is. CBS Boston
- Jordan Szwarz is on his way down I-95 once again. CBS Sports
- The next few games are against the Bolts on Wednesday, with the very physical Flyers and Predators to follow. No matter which goalie starts, anything less than a full sixty-minute effort will not win those games. Boston Herald
- Here's the lowdown on the teams the Bruins are up against this week, and where points might be taken. Days of Y'Orr
- After having finished week #8 of the season, revisit the week that was against the Penguins and Devils . Causeway Crowd
- There have been some high points to the Bruins season so far at the quarter mark. Prime Time Sports Talk
- It is never to soon for the Bruins to get their holiday wish list together. The Hockey Writers
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Former Bruin Chris Nilan reminisced about his brief stint playing for the AHL Voyageurs in Halifax, NS after leaving Northeastern. The Chronicle Herald
- TMI? Paul Maurice does not believe the general public is entitled to information regarding the nature of players' injuries, with one exception. The Score
- Ryan Lindgren's brother Charlie Lindgren has been a bright spot in net for the Canadiens, but perhaps not for long. Habs Eyes On The Prize
- That's so Canadian. The theme of this week's NHL Power Ranking is SORRY! Sportsnet
- John Scott's acting debut involves a storyline ripped from the pages of his own career. He's a natural for this one. The Star
- The NHL Ref Association responded generously and eagerly to a youngster who wrote to them for help with his ambitions to join their ranks when he is old enough. BarDown
- The faux fur is flying, as it is time for the annual Teddy Bear tosses. Watch as the AHL Bakersfield Condors and Grand Rapids Griffins, ECHL Wheeling Nailers, BCHL Powell River Kings, SJHL Estevan Bruins, and even the DEL Nürnberg Ice Tigers fans filled the ice with stuffed animals. (With video) NBC Sports
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals