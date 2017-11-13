Fresh Links: Flirtin’ With Disaster
Time to get outta town
The Bruins are taking a breather before taking wing and returning to action on Wednesday in Anaheim against the Ducks at 10:00 PM ET.
- As they fall further in the standings, the Bruins are between a rock and a hard place- and player trades may not even improve their situation. Boston Globe Sing along with this one for the road. (Video, 5:32) YouTube
- When we left off on Saturday evening, Frank Vatrano returned to the lineup and Bruce Cassidy turned to the Bergeron line, who logged bigger than usual minutes. Anders Bjork appreciated Matt Beleskey standing up for him after a Matt Martin hit. Boston Herald
- There were plenty of Leafs fans at TD Garden to rub salt in the wound, and the absence of Auston Matthews wasn't enough of a break for the Bruins to capitalize upon. Where were Milan Lucic and Nathan Horton when we needed them? BUT IT WAS 4-1! WEEI
- A candid Brandon Carlo took responsibility for his part in missteps that led to goals against. Bruins Daily
- BO-RING. For Bruins hockey, that is the kiss of death- even more so than losing. NSFW Days of Y'Orr
- The Bruins power play has been anything but. Now facing a West Coast trip against strong opponents, a hardworking team hampered by the availability of only one skill line needs to convert on those 5-on-4 opportunities, and I don’t mean short-handed goals. Boston Herald
- Fixing the roster through trades is looking unlikely. The Hockey Writers
- Meanwhile, in Providence, Saturday saw the PBruins fall to the Hershey Bears in overtime Providence Journal and then Sunday involved a blown lead lead which led to an OT loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Providence Journal
- Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson were on hand to drop honorary pucks at the Worcester Railers v. Manchester Monarchs game on Saturday. Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Not to harp on the power play, but that seems to be where OTHER NHL teams are harvesting increasing numbers of goals. Puck Daddy
- The NHL Draft Class of 2003 was stellar. Marvel at how many present and former Bruins are tucked in there! Wild NHL
- Which Hockey Hall of Famers flying below the radar are deserving of a little more love? One is "Mr. Zero", who toiled in a period that didn't receive a lot of media attention. ESPN
- While we're at the HHoF, take a look at some of the artifacts enshrined there that may leave you shaking your head and asking "Whaaaaa?" ESPN
