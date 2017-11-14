Fresh Links: Go West, Young Man
Fresh Links: Go West, Young Man
Rest up, the Bruins take on the Ducks tomorrow night at 10:00 PM in Anaheim.
- There was plenty of room to spread out on the Bruins flight to California. The takeaway from more injuries being racked up? Focus on what you CAN do- play hard, and play smart. Patriot Ledger
- Yo, Kenny Agostino and Peter Cehlarik- you're up, boys, pack for warm weather! Bruins NHL
- If you're keeping track, here's the roundup of the walking wounded Bruins. The good news for Wednesday? The Ducks are hurting, too. Boston Globe
- Brad Marchand is out after kissing Leo Komarov. Coincidence? USA Today Our lips are sealed. (Video, 2:45) YouTube
- Perhaps it is time to give Jarome Iginla a call? It isn't as crazy as it sounds. The Hockey Writers
- Noel Acciari will travel to meet the team following the funeral of a former teammate and friend, Drew Brown. Cancer sucks. Boston Herald
- As for Tuukka Rask , he appears to be regressing. The Score
- Catch up with the weekend action in Providence, there was a lot to like in two overtime losses, as bullet pointed here. Rinkside Rhode Island
- The New England Revolution applauded this clip of the Bruins playing with a soccer ball by keeping it up with only their heads. (With video) @NHLBruins
- Mark Recchi reminisced about his career in hockey, and how he just couldn't retire as planned after the crushing end to the 2010-11 season. Good thing, huh? Players Tribune
- The mystery of David Pastrnak’s fetching smile can now be revealed. Boston Globe
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Six NHL teams are lumbering out of the gate this season, and it isn't looking good. One is a Peter Chiarelli team, and another one will face a former Chiarelli team head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM. SBNation
- So you think YOU feel bad about the Bruins season so far? How about the PJHL Surrey Knights, who have remained without a win in two years? Globe And Mail
