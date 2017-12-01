Fresh Links: High Flying
Fresh Links: High Flying
The Bruins face the Flyers in the “City of Brotherly Shove”
The Flyers defend their 9 game losing streak against the Bruins tomorrow at 1:00 PM in Philadelphia, remember- this is an NHL.TV FREE BROADCAST!
- But hey, Philadelphia has an effective penalty kill going for them, which is nice. Courier Post
- By the numbers, Charlie McAvoy is eating ice time and spitting out points. Bonus- Brad Marchand wasted no time upon his return to the ice by notching two assists on Wednesday. TSN
- Battered and injured Bruins are in various stages of readiness for game action. David Backes survived his first game back, and David Krejci may return on Saturday. The roster upheval has affected the way the Bruins are approaching opponents. Boston Herald
- Once up to full strength, all bets are off on the Bruins, who have shown promise against the league's best. Puck Prose
- Maybe the best fate for Ryan Spooner is a change in scenery. Maybe the Islanders could use his skill set. A match made in heaven? The Hockey Writers
- Tuukka Rask kept his head high during Anton Khudobin's hot streak, and fans can expect to see a shared workload going forward. NESN
- So hot right now! Guess who is tops in this ranking of the NHL's best (and worst) backup goalies? Bonus- shoutout to the revolving cast of characters in Las Vegas. The Hockey News
- An ability to play in forward lines of "different flavors" has endeared Danton Heinen to his coach. In his second year as a pro, he now plays with confidence in Boston. Providence Journal
- Heinen's hometown paper looked back at his roots in Surrey, BC and his time in Junior B predating his arrival at the University of Denver. They see a lot of him there each summer. Surrey-Now Leader
- Mark Divver would like to remind you of the importance of today's infamous date in Bruins history. He should know, he was there to see it. Providence Journal
- The annual Bruins holiday shopping trip was a family affair, Rask's daughter lent a hand. (With video, and do click the Twitter links and enjoy the comments) CBS Boston She wasn't alone- here's video of the event with a glimpse of Krejci's daughter helping as well. (Video, 1:08) Bruins NHL
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Cedric Paquette has been suspended for his hit on Torey Krug during Wednesday night's game. Fox Sports
- An update from former Bruin Daniel Paille- it is not what we had hoped for him. Brynas
- No surprises on this hotseat watch for NHL coaches and GMs. The Star Same topic, different source. National Post
- Max Domi is at home in Toronto on "Road Trippin' with Biz." Today's theme- name dropping, including Mark Wahlberg and Zdeno Chara. (Video, 10:05) YouTube
- Finally, we have the footage on John Scott in his acting debut. Slow clap. (Video, 0:43) YouTube
