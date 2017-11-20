Fresh Links: Highway Robbery
Surprising success on the Western road trip is that much sweeter.
When we left off, the Bruins had stolen two late night wins on the Western road trip.
- Bullet points from the weekend included noting the 5 goals scored by rookies as well as two nights of robbery from the backup goaltender, who apparently only knew a smattering of English when he arrived in Canada to play Junior hockey. Boston Globe
- Jake DeBrusk played one heck of a game after having been relegated to the press box to watch the Toronto loss. Bonus- Kenny Agostino has been returned to Providence. Boston Herald
- DeBrusk's response was all that Bruce Cassidy could have hoped for. WEEI
- What a difference a healthy David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron have made! Bruins Daily
- Hats off to the #1 Goaltender of Kazakhstan. Anton Khudobin squashed 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Sharks. DeBrusk punced on a loose puck, Peter Cehlarik FINALLY didn't have a goal called back, and Kevan Miller took the length of the rink to feed goal scorer Danton Heinen. MassLive
- A Tale of Two Goalies- Dobby's performances compared to the Shark's #1 (and former momentary Bruin) Martin Jones' makes an interesting comparison. Puck Daddy
- Not to stir the goalie controversy pot, but Tuukka Rask just has not been his usual stellar self recently. Boston Globe
- Noel Acciari enjoys a physical game, while managing to never to lose his equilibrium. Boston Herald
- Meanwhile, in Providence, the Hershey (or "wrong") Bears beat the PBruins after scoring a quick two goals within minutes of the start of the game Friday. Welp. (With video) Providence Journal Payback was sweet on Sunday, when the PBruins topped the Bears in a 4-1 win. The Sentinel
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Up next for the Bruins are the Devils on Wednesday night- they are no longer the lackluster bunch you may remember. The Hockey News
- Clayton Keller may lead the pack of Calder Trophy hopefuls, but there is still one Bruin in the mix. NHL
- George Parros had an update on the NHL GM meetings so far- there is a big reason why the focus is on cracking down on hits from behind and slashing. ESPN
- Rumors! As the wheat and chaff of the NHL are sifted, which players should keep their bags packed? Bonus- welche Stadt is likely to host the next NHL Global Series game? Ottawa Sun
- Former Bruin Chris Bourque is under consideration to represent his country at the Olympic Games. Rinkside Rhode Island
- Take a seat for 10 games, Radko Gudas. The Score Maybe you can share popcorn with Luke Witkowski. The Score
- Paul Bissonnette is now doing the job BizNasty2.0 was born to do, interviewing Coyotes on the road. Bonus- he demands an apology from surprisingly tiny former Bruin Zac Rinaldo - and what is "Meaningfulest"?!? (With videos) BarDown
- Cringe at the awkwardness as Chance the Rapper steps in for the Rangers' regular rinkside reporter at Madison Square Garden in this Saturday Night Live sketch. (Video, 4:58) YouTube
