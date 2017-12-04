Fresh Links: Honky Tonkin’
The Bruins and their dads are enjoying a trip to Nashville.
Saddle up for the Bruins v. Predators tonight at 8:00 PM on NESN.
- The Bruins and their dads are in Nashville- yee haw! With a nearly healthy roster, tonight's match-up with the Predators promises to be competitive. Fox Sports Familiar faces await. (Video, 3:54) YouTube
- When we left off on Saturday, the Bruins had trounced the Flyers and Tuukka Rask had earned his first shutout of the season. Hey, when they're healthy, this team isn't half bad- who knew? WEEI
- Crossed fingers for Anton Khudobin to be rested but still in the zone that helped the Bruins make progress in the standings. Brad Marchand dismissed any lingering ire over the Ivan Provorov hit on Saturday. Boston Herald
- Sacrifices. Hear what Charlie McAvoy's father had to forego to enjoy the road trip with his son, and hear what went (briefly) missing when Charlie recently moved. (Video, 2:27) NESN
- This season's fun theme? First goals. A bunch of youngsters have scored theirs recently, and that leaves just one question- what to do with the souvenir puck? Boston Herald
- So far, so good for Brandon Carlo, who is eating big minutes on the ice. Now if it isn't too much to ask, maybe chipping in some offense would be icing on the cake. Bonus- the power play is currently under the microscope. Boston Globe
- Zdeno Chara's skill on the penalty kill and Kevan Miller's ability to play both sides is what allows the Bruins to use both Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk. Boston Globe
- It was a three-fer kind of weekend for the Providence Bruins, who bested the Binghamton Devils 3-2 on Friday night and then followed up with a 4-2 win on Saturday. Binghamton Press Then a 4-1 victory over the Bridgeton Sound Tigers on Sunday afternoon capped the weekend sweep, marking the PBruins' fourth straight win. Patriot Ledger
Elsewhere around the rink:
- No respect, I tell ya! See how the Hockey Hall of Fame captioned a sweater on display that was worn by the Best Kessel's brother. NHL
- It's a real dogfight for third place in the Atlantic Division, and the Bruins are right in the mix. Take a look at the numbers. Pension Plan Puppets
- Is it true that friends don't let friends wear Cooperalls? Former Flyers discuss how they had to alter the pants, and why they weren't the best uniform option. NHL
- Looking to own the next NHL franchise? Better be ready to pony up $600-700 million. Sportsnet
- Paul Bissonnette is entertaining his way into the spotlight with a new mockumentary. Bonus- Former Bruin Matt Irwin, don't quit your day job. Sportsnet
