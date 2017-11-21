Fresh Links: Net Gains

Sometimes a goaltender’s numbers don’t tell the whole story.

The Bruins travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils tomorrow night at 7:00 PM on NESN.

Controversy, schmontroversy. Rask's numbers may rise and fall, but Khudobin asserts that they don't tell the whole story. Bonus- we may see Dobby in net tomorrow night. Patriot Ledger

Khudobin has been Skyping with his dad, who is in Siberia, and remains grounded about his current hot streak. He well knows the vagaries of being an NHL goaltender. CBS Boston

David Backes is BACK- to limited practice, at least. Bonus- Tuukka Rask pumps Anton Khudobin's tires. Boston Herald

Danton Heinen has been making a good case to remain in Boston. Boston Globe

Zdeno Chara is focused on clean performance rather than speed at this point in his career and standing up for his teammates, which does not always require fisticuffs. Prime Time Sports Talk

Chara is now also mentoring the next generation of Bruins blueliners, just as older NHLers helped him. Brandon Carlo has stepped onto his own pairing, and now Charlie McAvoy has his turn to play with the captain. ESPN

Bruins week in review- Lucky Sevens edition. Hey- the Bruins are on a winning streak! Causeway Crowd

Bullet points from this weekend's Providence Bruins action include noting that the PBruins gave up two goals in the first six minutes of Friday's game. Ouch! Rinkside Rhode Island

Elsewhere around the rink:

If we're all going to get along nicely as fans, here are the rules for proposing player trades. Listen up! Pension Plan Puppets

Former Bruin Hal Gill described winning the Stanley Cup, and how a stint in Providence quelled the bad case of nerves he had in his first NHL game. NHL

One quarter or the NHL season is done, so let's jump the gun and hand out some awards, shall we? Sportsnet

Review the best NHL goals so far- skip to the 6:35 mark for David Pastrnak skating coast to coast. (Video, 10:52) NHL

GET THE DUCK BOATS READY! The Coyotes returned from their road trip victorious, having beaten the Canadiens, Senators, and Maple Leafs. Whooda thunk? Five For Howling

The Australian ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, fielded five questions in a season that featured an Australian rookie, Nathan Walker, playing for the Capitals. No, his son was NOT named for Jarome Iginla, and yes, they questioned his ID when he arrived at the arena to pick up his tickets. NHL

The Bruins are #22 with a bullet after a successful road trip, and the league’s crème de la crème are two Atlantic Division teams that both wear blue and white according to this NHL power ranking. The Score