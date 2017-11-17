Fresh Links: Regicide
The Bruins were happy to help the Kings extend their losing streak to four games.
We reconvene tomorrow night at 10:30 PM as the San Jose Sharks host the Bruins on NESN.
- Once again, if you were a responsible adult and went to bed, enjoy this game recap. It was a physical, chippy game well worth the sleep deprivation. (Video, 7:32) Bruins NHL
- Now cut straight to the celebration, the Bruins bested the Kings 2-1. Zdeno Chara was a beast. But Bruins, please, don't go picking any fights- there are only so many PBruins to call up. Days of Y'Orr
- Anton Khudobin was swallowing rebounds like a starving man, and the Bruins goals came from the blueliners. David Krejci was back, and it showed. The Kings allowed Charlie McAvoy to cruise on in and flip in the first goal past Jonathan Quick. MassLive
- Dr. Khu is making a very good case to ride his current hot hand, even as we must acknowledging the tough row Tuukka Rask has had to hoe this season. WEEI
- Torey Krug was out after being banged up in Anaheim. Kevan Miller and Chara turned around less than stellar performances against the Ducks. Danton Heinen is still striving to be more consistent, while Jake DeBrusk looked solid in his return to game action. Boston Herald
- It was noted that the Kings were the ones dishing out the hits at least through the first period. @GlobeKPD In this example, Christian Folin simply PLANTED Heinen. @PeteBlackburn Perhaps L.A. would have been better served hunting the puck and shooting. @GlobeKPD
- Brad Marchand would like to remind you of a shorthanded goal against the Kings that may look familiar in hindsight. Days of Y'Orr By comparison, here's McAvoy in action last night. (Video, 0:51) Bruins NHL
- Doesn't a win feel GOOD? @MKMolnar
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Dennis Leary is more than just a funny guy. He's a renaissance man, a Bruins fan, and now an author, too. Boston Globe
- The knives are sharpening for former Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli in Edmonton, as the Oilers underwhelm. The Comeback
- Speaking of GMs, here's what's on the agenda for their meeting today. One topic is a fan favorite gripe- the puck over glass penalty. National Post
- NHLers behaving badly: Radko Gudas being Radko Gudas- why is anyone surprised? He was already suspended for his hit on Austin Czarnik, and was ejected and now offered a face-to-face meeting after a predatory slash last night. The Score Luke Witkowski will sit 10 games for returning to the fray after being ejected by an official. NHL
- The uptick in shorthanded goals demonstrates a trend in penalty killing- grinding gives way to more aggressive challenging with skill and speed. A power play is no longer a cake walk. NHL
- Here's an analysis of the deployment and performance of each NHL team's defensemen. Some teams rely heavily on one star blueliner, and others are more balanced. Which teams walk the fine line for the best results? TSN
