Fresh Links: Shake It Off

The Bruins four game win streak ends with a lackluster effort against the Oilers

The Oilers snapped the Bruins’ win streak yesterday. Next up? Back to work against the Bolts on Wednesday night.

Flat. Despite scoring the first goal, the Bruins never came up to full throttle. Tuukka Rask earned an assist, but not the win. Patriot Ledger

Anton Khudobin and Jake DeBrusk both got a boost from the return of David Krejci to the roster. Patriot Ledger

The bad news? Peter Cehlarik is going to be out for a spell, and Ryan Spooner is shelved once again, hopefully for only a short time. Boston Herald

The good news? Brad Marchand is likely to return to the lineup for the Bolts game. WHEW! Boston Globe

Not too high, not too low- Rask knows his job is to be ready and able despite the bounces. Boston Herald

Eleven shots through the first TWO periods was never going to be enough for a win. Torey Krug and Riley Nash maintained that the team let their goalie down. MassLive

Cheer up with this game recap, which is in keeping with the spirit of yesterday's game. Days of Y'Orr

So, which goaltender will the Bruins tap on Wednesday against the Lightning? Boston Globe

Meanwhile, in Providence, here are the bullet points from the weekend's action as the PBruins faced the Binghamton Senators and the Charlotte Checkers. Rinkside Rhode Island

Rick Middleton will be honored by The Sports Museum. Denied a Stanley Cup by the infamous Too Many Men call, he spoke about why he is not in favor of helmets and how this year's Bruins remind him of the Bruins club he joined. South Coast Today

Relax with the latest episode of Behind the B, which includes the festivities surrounding this year's Hockey Hall of Fame inductions. Thinking of Jeremy Jacobs as a hockey dad rather softens his image. Join the team on the recent West trip and tour the Hurley surf shop, where there is a secret Bruins shrine. Shhh! (Video, 21:40) Bruins NHL

Elsewhere around the rink:

Riley Cote is advocating for a change in rules and perception surrounding the use of marijuana, which may present an alternate to opiods. Sportsnet

What about the NHL's next 100 years? Will we see an NHL expansion to the moon? SBNation

It may be hard to think of the NHL without the Maple Leafs, but a century ago disputes rooted in personal beefs almost led the new league to exclude a team from Toronto. New York Times

Penmanship porn- admire this beautifully handwritten first schedule of NHL games. BarDown

Buried deep in this piece about Brooks Laich being waived by the Kings is news of former Bruin Seth Griffith, who is rumored to be in the same boat with the Sabres. TSN

Peter Chiraelli is probably bidding waaaay too much on E-Bay in his efforts to get former Oilers back to Edmonton. NO, REALLY! Lighthouse Hockey