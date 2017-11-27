Fresh Links: Shake It Off
Fresh Links: Shake It Off
The Bruins four game win streak ends with a lackluster effort against the Oilers
The Oilers snapped the Bruins’ win streak yesterday. Next up? Back to work against the Bolts on Wednesday night.
Flat. Despite scoring the first goal, the Bruins never came up to full throttle. Tuukka Rask earned an assist, but not the win. Patriot Ledger
Anton Khudobin and Jake DeBrusk both got a boost from the return of David Krejci to the roster. Patriot Ledger
The bad news? Peter Cehlarik is going to be out for a spell, and Ryan Spooner is shelved once again, hopefully for only a short time. Boston Herald
The good news? Brad Marchand is likely to return to the lineup for the Bolts game. WHEW! Boston Globe
Not too high, not too low- Rask knows his job is to be ready and able despite the bounces. Boston Herald
Eleven shots through the first TWO periods was never going to be enough for a win. Torey Krug and Riley Nash maintained that the team let their goalie down. MassLive
Cheer up with this game recap, which is in keeping with the spirit of yesterday's game. Days of Y'Orr
So, which goaltender will the Bruins tap on Wednesday against the Lightning? Boston Globe
Meanwhile, in Providence, here are the bullet points from the weekend's action as the PBruins faced the Binghamton Senators and the Charlotte Checkers. Rinkside Rhode Island
Rick Middleton will be honored by The Sports Museum. Denied a Stanley Cup by the infamous Too Many Men call, he spoke about why he is not in favor of helmets and how this year's Bruins remind him of the Bruins club he joined. South Coast Today
Relax with the latest episode of Behind the B, which includes the festivities surrounding this year's Hockey Hall of Fame inductions. Thinking of Jeremy Jacobs as a hockey dad rather softens his image. Join the team on the recent West trip and tour the Hurley surf shop, where there is a secret Bruins shrine. Shhh! (Video, 21:40) Bruins NHL
Elsewhere around the rink:
Riley Cote is advocating for a change in rules and perception surrounding the use of marijuana, which may present an alternate to opiods. Sportsnet
What about the NHL's next 100 years? Will we see an NHL expansion to the moon? SBNation
It may be hard to think of the NHL without the Maple Leafs, but a century ago disputes rooted in personal beefs almost led the new league to exclude a team from Toronto. New York Times
Penmanship porn- admire this beautifully handwritten first schedule of NHL games. BarDown
Buried deep in this piece about Brooks Laich being waived by the Kings is news of former Bruin Seth Griffith, who is rumored to be in the same boat with the Sabres. TSN
Peter Chiraelli is probably bidding waaaay too much on E-Bay in his efforts to get former Oilers back to Edmonton. NO, REALLY! Lighthouse Hockey
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads