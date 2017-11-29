Fresh Links: Stammertime!
A healthy Steven Stamkos is always worth a watch.
It is NBC Rivalry Night, as the injured Bruins host the league leading Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 PM on NBCSN.
- Here’s why you need to tune in tonight. NHL
- Budaj call? With his historically solid performances against the Bruins, Bolts backup Peter Budaj may get the nod in net. Tampa have now broken out of their slump with a shutout against the Sabres last evening. Fox Sports
- The Bruins will need another solid defensive performance to stifle the Lightning offense. Defensemen will need to tighten gaps and also rely on help from forwards who backcheck. CBS Boston
- "The Rise of the Vagabond Goalie" story is tempting us to hope that Anton Khudobin is the next Johnny Bower or Tim Thomas. Boston Herald
- The Bruins' biggest challenge so far is not so much another opponent, but the mounting (and sustained) injuries. Patriot Ledger
- Speaking of which, don't expect David Krejci or Jake DeBrusk in the lineup tonight. David Backes is progressing, as is Anders Bjork. The Bruins hope to stifle the Bolts' "Terrible Two" in the offensive zone. Boston Globe
- Gap control- master that, and you master your opponent, as Fluto Shinzawa explains. Boston Globe
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Thirty-one Thoughts is up this week, and Elliotte Friedman follows up on a team that has just snapped their monumental losing streak. Sportsnet
- Two deadly. This list of the top five scoring duos around the league starts with Tampa's star players. Welp. The Hockey News
- When your team stinks, expect to pass these 20 waypoints on your journey to accepting reality. Sportsnet
- Size matters, as Connor McDavid found out when he and friends tried to rent skates at a rink in Boston last Saturday. NHL
- When you think of skating in perfect natural ice conditions, think of this frozen lake in Utah. (with video) BarDown
- Take a look at goaltender rebound control by the numbers. Do successfully stopped rebounds (which are, arguably, preventable events) skew a goalie's numbers? Crowd Scout Sports
