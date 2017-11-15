Fresh Links: Stay The Course

The Bruins are down to plugging Providence Bruins into roster holes and trusting the system

The walking wounded, both Bruins and Ducks, meet tonight in Anaheim to play at 10:00 PM on NESN.

The Bruins' season has come down to AHL callups and trusting the system. Patriot Ledger

Remaining grateful for their contributions as his veterans fall to injury, Bruce Cassidy needs in turn to plan on the fact that there will be hiccups and inconsistent play at times from the youngsters. Boston Globe

Injuries are the news, and have shaped the Bruins in the season so far. Boston Herald

Peter Cehlarik is next to leap into the breach, likely straight onto the now Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak line. Boston Herald

Watch and listen as Mark Recchi is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Video, 13:15) NHL

