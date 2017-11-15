Fresh Links: Stay The Course
The Bruins are down to plugging Providence Bruins into roster holes and trusting the system
The walking wounded, both Bruins and Ducks, meet tonight in Anaheim to play at 10:00 PM on NESN.
- The Bruins' season has come down to AHL callups and trusting the system. Patriot Ledger
- Remaining grateful for their contributions as his veterans fall to injury, Bruce Cassidy needs in turn to plan on the fact that there will be hiccups and inconsistent play at times from the youngsters. Boston Globe
- Injuries are the news, and have shaped the Bruins in the season so far. Boston Herald
- Peter Cehlarik is next to leap into the breach, likely straight onto the now Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak line. Boston Herald
- Watch and listen as Mark Recchi is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Video, 13:15) NHL
Elsewhere around the rink:
- Goalies are THE NEWS in the NHL today: The Vegas Golden Knights finally had to call upon their #5 goalie, former WHLer Dylan Ferguson, last night against the Oilers . He may there for a spell. The Score Michael Leighton (along with forward Tye McGinn ) leave the Lightning are off to the Coyotes in exchange for Louis Domingue. Raw Charge With Carey Price out, the Canadiens have plucked Antti Niemi from waivers. USA Today Devan Dubnyk earned his Wild franchise record third straight shutout last night. TSN Mike Smith is out tonight after being injured. Sportsnet
- Should a former NHLer now running for office have to defend his on-ice behavior? Troy Crowder is finding out. CBC
- Three hockey players are on the Forbes List of top young athletes. Forbes
- Allegedly "loveable lug" John Scott will appear in an episode of "S.W.A.T." airing November 30th. TSN
