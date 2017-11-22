Fresh Links: The Devils You Know

The Bruins seek their first win this season against an Eastern Conference opponent.

The Bruins are in New Jersey to face the Devils on NESN at 7:00 PM.

  • Don't get cocky, Bruins, tonight's opponents are NOT the Devils you remember. This bunch is atop the Metropolitan Division standings. Shout out to Hingham lad Brian Boyle. Patriot Ledger
  • The new challenge is sifting the available pieces to build the best lineup. Boston Globe
  • Matt Grzelcyk will see action as Torey Krug recuperates. Bonus- Ryan Spooner is nearing his return. Were you aware that the Bruins have not beaten a single Eastern Conference rival yet? Welp. Boston Herald
  • In a roster loaded with left-shooting defensemen, is Krug expendable? The Hockey Writers
  • Coinciding with Anton Khudobin s streak, the Bruins have also had David Krejci back. Bonus- don't worry about Tuukka Rask. South Coast Today
  • Hey- no more worries about backup goaltending! But how does Bruce Cassidy split the workload AND win? (With video) NESN
  • Here are the four Bruins that should be carved into Boston's version of Mt. Rushmore. Causeway Crowd
  • The celebrated Bruins' draft class of 2006 produced a number of key players. Prepare to see the class of 2014 achieve even more. The Hockey Writers

Elsewhere around the rink:

  • Meet Tony Harris, whose 100 portraits of NHL legends capture the light and movement of the very best playing the best game in the world. NY Times
  • Enjoy this trailer for Sportsnet's piece on the first 100 years of the NHL- it notably does NOT shortchange the era before video and instant replay. (Video, 2:01) YouTube
  • Quitting is not a good look for you, Edmonton Oilers, and now calls are going out for Peter Chiarelli's head. Sportsnet
  • Which is more fun, Mike Commodore's prescription for the Oilers to turn their season around, or Marc Savard seconding it? BarDown
  • All apologies. This power ranking of NHL teams features a regretful theme. Sportsnet
