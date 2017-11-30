Fresh Links: Thunderstruck

Fresh Links: Thunderstruck

The Bruins came out firing to take down the Bolts

Last night, the Bruins seized their opportunity to best the weary Lightning 3-2.

Next up? The Flyers defend their now 9 game losing streak in Philadelphia in a 1:00 PM matinee on Saturday. Note- this will be an NHL TV FREE broadcast.

  • The Bruins have clawed their way back into a playoff spot with last night's win. NESN
  • Enjoy another look- here's the game recap. (Video, 3:50) Bruins NHL
  • Period by period notes from the game include the observation that the Bruins have played much better against the better teams in the league. South Coast Today
  • More observations included Bruins focusing on making the play, while Bolts looked to rack up hits. Rinkside Rhode Island
  • Tuukka Rask got 'er done for the Bruins, and Brad Marchand chipped in two assists in his return to game action. The game was a nice change after the loss to the Oilers . After seeing a bad hit on Torey Krug, Frank Vatrano leaped to his defense. Krug took his payback on the scoreboard. Boston Globe
  • Have a look at fiery Vatrano hunting down and pouncing on Cedric Paquette. (With video) NESN
  • Despite fans checking under their seats for the final 20 of the full 60 minutes they paid for, there was a lot to like, overall. How 'bout that Charlie McAvoy? And David Backes made his surprising return. Days of Y'Orr
  • The Bruins called on him, and McAvoy delivered solid defense, a (nearly called back) goal, and an assist. MassLive
  • Backes returned surprisingly quickly after abdominal surgery, nearly a month ahead of schedule. He was effective last night. MassLive
  • We wish the same fast turnaround for the poor fan who was hit by a puck in the first. The Bruins peppered Bolts goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy relentlessly through the first two periods. Boston.com
  • Matt Grzelcyk is getting his feet wet in the NHL, and hopes to immerse fully in future. Providence Journal
  • Hey, remember that big fella from PEI? Adam McQuaid skated yesterday. CBS Sports
  • Here are notes on Providence Bruins rookies’ progress. Rinkside Rhode Island
  • Dear Bruins, just say NO to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Hockey Writers

Elsewhere around the rink:

  • The loss to the Bruins is leading to questions about the Lightning. Tampa Bay Times
  • It isn't looking likely that the Penguins can "three-peat" as Stanley Cup Champions- Sidney Crosby explains why. National Post
  • With the Flyers next up on the Bruins schedule (and in honor of their nine game losing streak) here are two statistics their fans need to know. BarDown
  • With precious little to celebrate this season, the Canadiens have added Mark Recchi to their "ring of honor" display. TSN
  • Fans clamored for more scoring? Here is how the NHL is achieving it- and it is happening behind the scenes. The Sports Quotient
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories