Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Lightning Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Bolts come calling, Ovechkin/Backstrom is still a thing and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of today’s 5:00pm Black Friday brawl with the Bolts from Vogs (plus game notes), NHL.com, DCPD, NoVa Caps, Fox Sports, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Raw Charge for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom got the scoring going again when they were put back together versus the Sens. Thank goodness. [NHL.com, WashTimes]
- Related - Is it time to worry about Ovi’s lack of scoring? [Sportsnet]
- That time when the Caps’ entire top line was in the penalty box together. [RMNB]
- Three teams that wish they had lost a different player to the Vegas expansion draft. Yep. [theScore]
- Speaking of which, could the Knights actually... make the playoffs? [WaPo]
- Giving thanks, Capitals-style. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Caps defenseman Dennis Wideman has a new gig as an assistant coach for the OHL Kitchener Rangers. [The Record]
- Finally, happy 51st birthday to Robert Burakovsky, father of Andre, and an NHL’er in his own right with the Kings, back in the day.
