Friday Caps Clips: Quick Change of Fortune
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Two quick goals-against seal the game for the Kings, Orlov reaches a milestone and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs (plus game notes), #ALLCAPS (video), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW (three stars, three reasons), NoVa Caps, RMNB and Jewels from the Crown.
- Welcome to the 100th NHL point club, Dmitry Orlov. And it was a stylish point, too. [RMNB]
Good steal by Orlov, good finish by Kuznetsov.— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 1, 2017
Watch the live stream here: https://t.co/GYZM39Ms8L pic.twitter.com/WyccCCfqHU
- Nathan Walker was placed on waivers with the intention of returning him to Hershey. Hope he got some pix of the holiday-themed Oz embassy before he left. [WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Rick Bragnalo.
