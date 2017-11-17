Friday Caps Clips: Snowed Under
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps hit a wall in Denver while Vrana takes a seat and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s trainwreck from us, Vogs, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW (gamer, three stars), NoVa Caps, DCPD, RMNB and Mile High Hockey.
- Poor decisions with the puck made for a rough first period. [NBCSW]
- Also, this:
#Caps have scored a total of 7 goals in Philipp Grubauer's last 5 starts (0-5-0 record over that stretch).— Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) November 17, 2017
- Brooks Orpik landed a monster (but clean) hit on Avs rookie Vladimir Kamenev and VK91 will miss some time with a broken forearm. [MHH]
- Jakub Vrana sat this one out because reasons. Also, his play hasn’t been so good lately. [WaPo, NBCSW, RMNB]
- The UND Fighting Hawks were in town for a game against Denver, so the coaching staff went to dinner with Sioux alums T.J. Oshie and Taylor Chorney. [Dickinson Press]
- Tyler Graovac is on the mend. We know this because he scored a goal for the Hershey Bears last night in his rehab assignment. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 68th birthday to Gord Smith and happy 61st birthday to Dennis Maruk.
