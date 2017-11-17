Friday Caps Clips: Snowed Under

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps hit a wall in Denver while Vrana takes a seat and more.

  • Brooks Orpik landed a monster (but clean) hit on Avs rookie Vladimir Kamenev and VK91 will miss some time with a broken forearm. [MHH]
  • Jakub Vrana sat this one out because reasons. Also, his play hasn’t been so good lately. [WaPo, NBCSW, RMNB]
  • The UND Fighting Hawks were in town for a game against Denver, so the coaching staff went to dinner with Sioux alums T.J. Oshie and Taylor Chorney. [Dickinson Press]
  • Tyler Graovac is on the mend. We know this because he scored a goal for the Hershey Bears last night in his rehab assignment. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 68th birthday to Gord Smith and happy 61st birthday to Dennis Maruk.
