Friday Habs Headlines: Antti Niemi gets a chance to turn his career around
Friday Habs Headlines: Antti Niemi gets a chance to turn his career around
In today’s links, Stephane Waite might be able to help Antti Niemi find his game, Phillip Danault is cementing a place in the top six, and John Tavares headlines the potential UFA Class of 2018.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Working with Stephane Waite might prove beneficial for Antti Niemi. [RDS | Google Translate]
- Phillip Danault fits in the top six for Montreal. [Last Word on Hockey]
- Claude Julien wants his fourth line to have a certain identity. But he might just have to settle for any identity first. [The Athletic]
- The Habs bench boss is under some heat for his personnel choices in overtime. [RDS]
- Jakub Jerabek is patiently enjoying his time in Laval. [RDS]
- Justin Bourne breaks down the goals in Columbus’ 2-1 victory over Montreal on Tuesday. [The Athletic]
- Max Pacioretty is a leader on and off the ice, and head trauma patients at Montreal General Hospital are reaping the benefits. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Ex-Canadien Rene Bourque discusses going to the Olympics, the overall quality of the SHL, and Canadiens prospect Lukas Vejdemo. [Patrik Bexell (Audio)]
- Laval will honour Henri Richard with an art display at Place Bell. [Montreal Gazette]
- Habs prospect Arvid Henrikson made his SHL-debut with Örebro HK. [Patrik Bexell]
#Habs prospect Arvid Henrikson debuted in SHL tonight. First game for the big defender. 2:38 TOI but the call up means a lot for development. #EuropeanProspectReport for @HabsEOTP— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 16, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- John Tavares headlines a (tentatively) good prospective 2018 UFA class. [The Athletic]
- Sidney Crosby is off to one of the worst starts in his career. [The Athletic]
- Newly acquired Mike Cammalleri thinks the sky is the limit for the Edmonton Oilers. [TSN]
- Building a merchandising brand from scratch in the desert. [Racked]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the pack in TSN Hockey’s U-24 Core Four ranking. [TSN]
- A study published in the journal Neuroscience has documented the first identification of CTE in a living individual. [CNN]
- Just a reminder that no matter how bad it looks, it could always be worse. [Pete Blackburn]
AHL player fails breakaway in greatest possible fashion https://t.co/ZlmtbMmqDQ pic.twitter.com/v6UoxtHeG0— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 16, 2017
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...