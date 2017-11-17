Friday Habs Headlines: Antti Niemi gets a chance to turn his career around

In today’s links, Stephane Waite might be able to help Antti Niemi find his game, Phillip Danault is cementing a place in the top six, and John Tavares headlines the potential UFA Class of 2018.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Working with Stephane Waite might prove beneficial for Antti Niemi. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • Phillip Danault fits in the top six for Montreal. [Last Word on Hockey]
  • Claude Julien wants his fourth line to have a certain identity. But he might just have to settle for any identity first. [The Athletic]
  • The Habs bench boss is under some heat for his personnel choices in overtime. [RDS]
  • Jakub Jerabek is patiently enjoying his time in Laval. [RDS]
  • Justin Bourne breaks down the goals in Columbus’ 2-1 victory over Montreal on Tuesday. [The Athletic]
  • Max Pacioretty is a leader on and off the ice, and head trauma patients at Montreal General Hospital are reaping the benefits. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Ex-Canadien Rene Bourque discusses going to the Olympics, the overall quality of the SHL, and Canadiens prospect Lukas Vejdemo. [Patrik Bexell (Audio)]
  • Laval will honour Henri Richard with an art display at Place Bell. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Habs prospect Arvid Henrikson made his SHL-debut with Örebro HK. [Patrik Bexell]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • John Tavares headlines a (tentatively) good prospective 2018 UFA class. [The Athletic]
  • Sidney Crosby is off to one of the worst starts in his career. [The Athletic]
  • Newly acquired Mike Cammalleri thinks the sky is the limit for the Edmonton Oilers. [TSN]
  • Building a merchandising brand from scratch in the desert. [Racked]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the pack in TSN Hockey’s U-24 Core Four ranking. [TSN]
  • A study published in the journal Neuroscience has documented the first identification of CTE in a living individual. [CNN]
  • Just a reminder that no matter how bad it looks, it could always be worse. [Pete Blackburn]
